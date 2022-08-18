HBO Max just lost 37 movies and TV shows — here’s what’s going

HBO Max is set to lose a large collection of movies and TV shows, and the titles are expected to leave the streaming service as early as this week.

Variety (opens in new tab) reports that this decision is due to the pending merge of HBO Max and Discovery Plus, both of which are owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery Plus. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” a company statement reads.

This significantly content purge appears to be primarily focused on animated and unscripted shows, with HBO Max’s offering for younger viewers particularly impacted. Among the many titles confirmed to be leaving the service are Ellen’s Next Great Designer, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, Aquaman: King of Atlantis and Little Ellen (which was just recently canceled).

In total 20 HBO Max Originals are leaving the service alongside a handful of Cartoon Network shows and some third-party titles as well. HBO Max has been steadily losing content all summer, and six original movies were removed earlier this month, but this is the biggest content loss to date. Even if you don’t care for the titles removed this arguably sets a worrying precedent and could suggest the service’s library will further shrink without warning.

The exact reason for such a large collection of movies and TV shows being removed at once isn’t known, but it’s been speculated that it’s a cost-cutting move ahead of the HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger. By removing lesser-watched content, Warner Bros. Discovery is able to save on residuals paid to the cast and creatives of these shows.

HBO Max isn’t the only streaming service losing content right now. Avatar just vanished from Disney Plus , weeks before the blockbuster is re-released in theatres. These incidences of content removal are a stark reminder of the dark side of streaming, and the value of physical media and digital purchases. After all, when it comes to streaming you don’t actually own anything, and it could be your favorite show or movie that’s removed next.

Full list of titles being removed from HBO Max