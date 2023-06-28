Google Pixel Fold is the first foldable you could repair yourself — here's why

Official replacements for the Google Pixel Fold’s key components will be available to buy online, Google has confirmed to 9to5Google.

Google has explained that it will offer "genuine spare parts" and repair guides, including for battery and inner/outer screen replacements, in association with the gadget repair experts and spare component suppliers at iFixit.

This is especially noteworthy because it makes the Pixel Fold the first foldable you can in theory fix yourself from launch. Other foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 require the usual in-store or postal repair services many of us are already familiar with.

Google first partnered with iFixit last year to offer replacement parts for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, as well as some parts for older models. Samsung is also partnered with iFixit, but it currently doesn't sell parts for phones newer than 2021's Galaxy S21 series, as well as no parts whatsoever for any foldable Samsung's ever produced.

There are no Pixel Fold components on iFixit just yet, but that's not surprising considering the phone only officially launched on June 28th. Hopefully, we'll see Pixel Fold parts added to the storefront in the very near future, although Google's statement didn't mention a timeline for introducing the parts.

A much-needed repair option, but not one for everybody

The fact that you can buy official Google parts for the Pixel Fold is good news given we just saw the Pixel Fold's display is all too easy to damage. All foldables are more fragile than normal slate-style phones, which suggests that other folding phone makers should follow Google's example.

However, given how difficult it is to fix modern smartphones, especially foldable phones, it's just as well that Google will still offer regular repair options for most of us. For users who are familiar with opening up phones, or people who work in independent repair shops, having the genuine parts in an easily accessible place will make fixing any Pixel Folds that come their way much more straightforward, and give Pixel Fold owners a wider choice when it comes to getting repairs.

The Google Pixel Fold had already made it to the top of our best folding phones guide, defeating the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in several areas. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other foldable phones are expected later this year, and will no doubt bring some interesting upgrades to keep Google on its toes, having enhanced repairability could be a key point in the Pixel Fold's favor that keeps it in the No. 1 spot.