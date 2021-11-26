GameStop Xbox Series X restock now live — how to get your console

Xbox Series X restocks aren't easy to come by as the availability of Microsoft's next-gen console continues to be extremely limited. However, the good news for anyone still on the hunt for a machine is that a GameStop Xbox Series X restock is taking place right now.

GameStop has an Xbox Series X Black Friday Bundle for $688. This restock is for a bundle which includes an Xbox Series X console, Battlefield 2042, NBA 2K22, a Kraken X wired headset, an Xbox Series X controller and a 3-month voucher for Xbox Game Pass. This deal won't last long so you need to act now! (If you see it as sold out, try waiting a few minutes and refreshing the page or opening the link via an incognito browser).

Xbox Series X restock at GameStop

Xbox Series X bundle: $688 @ GameStop Xbox Series X bundle: $688 @ GameStop

This Xbox Series X bundle is available to anyone. It includes an Xbox Series X console, Battlefield 2042, NBA 2K22, a Kraken X wired headset, an Xbox Series X controller and a 3-month voucher for Xbox Game Pass. This deal won't last long so you need to act now!

Xbox Series X tracker — stores to check

GameStop restocks — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.