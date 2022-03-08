Fox just canceled this drama series that had 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

We're definitely back in canceled TV shows season, as Fox just announced the latest show to get the ax. This time, we've got another show canceled after a mere single season, something that has been referred to as "pulling a Netflix" around our virtual offices.

The series? The Big Leap, a ballet drama-comedy that was trying to show that original ideas deserve a chance. The Big Leap starred Scott Foley (Felicity), Piper Perabo (Coyote Ugly) and relative newcomer Simone Recasner, and had dazzled the critics earning a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score (but with only 16 reviews, it couldn't get a Certified Fresh stamp).

The Big Leap series ended after 11 episodes, which concluded last December, and fans waited for news about its renewal or cancelation ever since. Get a taste of what folks were missing with this trailer:

News of its cancelation came from Deadline (in a Friday afternoon news dump no less), which notes that early optimism came from comparisons to Fox's more-successful Glee. But while executives liked The Big Leap, audiences didn't follow along, as the show had "soft" ratings that placed it dead last for Fox's offerings this season.

Analysis: Can The Big Leap be saved?

Critics across the board praised The Big Leap, but the lack of ratings (or much of an online buzz) makes life-after-Fox seem doubtful for The Big Leap. Any service or network taking it on would certainly be taking a big leap of faith.

We do know that there was a second season pitch for The Big Leap, as Deadline notes Fox execs met with the folks behind the show to hear their plans before the decision to cancel it was finalized.

The Big Leap tracked a group of characters who needed second chances in life as they worked on a reality TV dance show. At the end a performance of Swan Lake was the end goal of the show within a show.

If any of the best streaming services were to take on The Big Leap, it feels like Disney Plus would make a good home for it. The streaming service is sorta in need of original programming that isn't recycling existing IP or living within one cinematic universe of another. And since The Big Leap focuses on topics such as body-positivity and empowerment, it does feel like it fits into the Disney family.

