Finally! Windows 11 Task Manager is getting this overdue upgrade

Windows Task Manager in Windows 11 is about to get a small upgrade that could help in a big way.

As Windows Latest (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft is testing a search bar in the top area of Task Manager. This allows the user to type in keywords to filter through all of the data presented. Apparently, you need to type in the exact process name or ID for the search bar to work. At the moment, this feature is hidden within the Insider builds (opens in new tab) of Windows 11.

Task Manager is one of the most useful apps on Windows 11. For example, if an app stops responding, you can hit Ctrl+Alt+Delete to bring up Task Manager and force-stop the app. Task Manager is also great for monitoring your system’s resource use in case a particular app is slowing things down.

(Image credit: Windows Latest/Microsoft)

The app’s usefulness was never in question, but it should become even more useful when this search bar feature is released to the public. In fact, it’s a little strange it’s taken this long for Task Manager to get a search feature. After all, Windows 11 is all about streamlining the Windows experience. But it’s better to get a feature late than not get it at all, I suppose.

Task Manager recently received a visual overhaul with Windows 11 22H2 update. (Image credit: @XenoPanther/Microsoft)

Task Manager received a visual overhaul with the Windows 11 22H2 update. The redesigned Task Manager moves the tabs that normally rest at the top of the window over to the left side. The window also has a Mica blur and is in dark mode. However, the list of processes looks the same as before. This updated look brings it in line with the overall sleek aesthetic of Windows 11.

Features introduced within Insider builds don’t always make it to the public. However, Windows Latest’s sources claim this Task Manager update will be backported to Windows 11 22H2 in the coming weeks or months. It’s possible the new search bar feature could be introduced in a small monthly update instead of a full-feature update.