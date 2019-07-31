Evo 2019: Schedule, Dates, Game Lineup and Live Stream

Terrelle 'Lil Majin' Jackson (L) plays Byeongmun 'qudans' Son in the Tekken 7 finals during EVO 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on August 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The super bowl of fighting games is once again upon us. One of the biggest annual events in competitive gaming, the Evolution Championship Series (or Evo, as it’s known) attracts top talent from around the world to compete in games such as Street Fighter, Tekken and Mortal Kombat for big cash prizes in the heart of Las Vegas.

Kicking off on August 2, Evo 2019 is slated to be one of the tournament’s biggest installments yet, with Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate slated to make a huge debut alongside steadily growing titles such as Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 . Here’s everything you need to know about Evo, including the game lineup, schedule and how to watch from home.

Evo 2019 game lineup

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of several games making their Evo debut. (Image credit: WB Games)

Evo 2019 will host 9 games this year, with a mix of returning titles such as Street Fighter V and Dragonball FighterZ as well as debuting games such as Samurai Shodown and Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]. Here’s the full list.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Tekken 7

Super Smash Bros: Ultimate

Mortal Kombat 11

Soulcalibur VI

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]

Dragonball FighterZ

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle

Samurai Shodown

Evo 2019 will deliver three full days of tournament action from Friday, August 2 to Sunday, August 4. Friday and Saturday’s streams will largely consist of pool play and a handful of top 8 finals, while Sunday will consist entirely of finals matches broadcasted from the Mandalay Bay arena.

Below you can find the official Evo stream schedule so you know exactly when to catch your favorite games. We’ve also compiled a handy cheat sheet of when to catch every Top 8 final.

Friday, August 2

Soul Calibur VI (8 p.m. PT)

Saturday, August 3

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st] (10 a.m. PT)

Dragonball FighterZ (12 p.m PT)

Samurai Shodown (4 p.m. PT)

Mortal Kombat 11 (8 p.m. PT)

Sunday, August 4

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle (9 a.m. PT)

Street Fighter V (12 p.m. PT)

Tekken 7 (3:30 p.m. PT)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (7 p.m. PT)

This is the broadcast schedule for #Evo2019! You can watch all the action on @Twitch and the main stage stream on @Twitter! pic.twitter.com/4zZzhDBTz9July 29, 2019

Evo 2019 live stream: where to watch

You can catch all of the Evo action on Twitch. There are a total of 7 official Evo channels, which you can easily jump between right here . All Street Fighter V action will be broadcast on the official Capcom Fighters channel. You can also check out Evo’s The Jump Off channel for a dynamic broadcast that hops between several different games to give you a taste of all that Evo has to offer.

The entire Evo main stage stream will also be available to watch on Twitter .

What to watch for during Evo 2019

Just like any great sport, the various games within the Evo 2019 lineup carry their own exciting storylines heading into the big event. Street Fighter has been notoriously dominated by international competition for nearly a decade, but with Victor “Punk” Woodley having an incredible Street Fighter V run throughout 2019, this could be the United States’ chance to finally bring the title home.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This is the first Evo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate., and all eyes will be on the nearly unstoppable Leonardo “Mkleo” Perez as top players such as Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey and Tyler “Marss” Martins aim to take him down. Tekken 7 has only gotten more interesting heading into its fifth Evo, with an influx of prominent Pakistani players such as Arslan Ash showing up to challenge South Korean mainstays like Jae-min “Knee” Bae.

Of course, with Evo being such a huge, international tournament, not even these top players are guaranteed to make the finals -- and that’s what makes things so exciting.

Why should I watch Evo 2019?

Whether you’re a hardcore fighting game fan or just have a remote interest in games, Evo is one of the best showcases of what makes competitive games so exciting at a high level. The tournament is famous for birthing the now-iconic Evo Moment 37 , which is just one of a countless list of exciting comebacks, upsets and nail-biting matches that make high-level fighting games so fun to watch.

This Evo 2017 highlight reel should also give you a good idea of what you’re in for: