Death Stranding PC release date, specs, trailer, and more

Death Stranding's PC release is happening sooner than you think. While the port was initially slated for a vague "summer 2020" release window, celebrated auteur Hideo Kojima has bestowed good news upon us gamers: Death Stranding PC is right around the corner.



Whether you're looking to see what PC-exclusive bells and whistles Death Stranding will have, or just want to know if your rig can run it, here's everything you need to know about Death Stranding's PC edition.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding is coming to PC quite soon, releasing on June 2nd, 2020. It's being published by 505 Games and will be available on both the Steam Store and Epic Games Store .

Death Stranding PC specs

We don't yet know what tech specs Death Stranding PC will demand, but once we do, expect this section to be updated with the latest information on hardware requirements.



For a potential frame of reference, recall the stellar PC port of Hideo Kojima's last game, Metal Gear Solid V. It had a very, very small download size relative to the size of the game itself, and its hardware requirements were low enough that it could run respectably on non gaming rigs. Mind you, that game was published by Konami, so who knows if those same PC port standards will be upheld by Kojima Productions and 505 Games for Death Stranding's PC release.



Know that the PC port will support ultra-wide monitors, have a photo mode, and support a "high frame rate," (whatever that means), according to the game's official Steam page . Perhaps that's referring to uncapped frame rates. So know that if you have a powerful gaming PC, you'll be able to put it to good use.

Death Stranding PC trailer

The trailer for Death Stranding PC is short, sweet, and simple, clocking in at just 32 seconds. It highlights the "high frame rate," ultra-wide monitor support, and photo mode of the PC port, while also showcasing a fun PC exclusive: Valve items!

Death Stranding's main character, Sam, can be seen wearing one of the headcrabs from Half-Life at the end of the trailer. And at the beginning of the trailer, you can spot Sam with a valve on his head—the same red valve that's used as Valve's company logo.

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding game overview

If you're not exactly sure what Death Stranding is, know that most of the people who've played it don't know, either. It's a mail delivery simulator as well as a spooky ghost dodging adventure. It's also a parenting tutorial where you comfort a baby floating in a yellow canister taped to your chest.



Since it's a Hideo Kojima game, if you're even the slightest bit intrigued, it's better if you go in blind and avoid spoilers. However, if you don't want to potentially waste money on a risky piece of interactive art and would prefer an in-depth, critical perspective of Kojima's latest multi-million-dollar experiment, check out this Dunkey video .

Death Stranding PC or PS4?

Naturally, the technologically "superior" experience would be to play Death Stranding on PC. However, consider that the game is going to cost a full $60 at launch on PC, whereas it's already been out for ages on PS4 and has seen 50% discounts.

By the time Death Stranding PC launches in June, odds are we'll see the PS4 version's price drop even lower. So if you have a choice of platform, it might behoove you to save a good chunk of change and get the PS4 version, since it'll be fundamentally the same experience.