Nike Cyber Monday deals 2020

Nike Cyber Monday deals are bringing massive discounts to our favorite Nike gear. There are hundreds of items in the Nike Store's clearance section, with deals of up to 50% off sneakers, tech fleece, and more . Add the promo code "SHOP20" during checkout and you'll get an additional 20% the sale price. After all the discounts, Nike deals start as low as $6.

There are also plenty of other Nike deals to be had from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

To help you find the best sales, we're rounding up the best Nike Cyber Monday deals in one spot. Plus, make sure to check out our Cyber Monday deals guide for all the best holiday deals.

Nike Cyber Monday deals — best sales

Nike Air Monarch IV Shoes: was $70 now $52 @ Nike

The Nike Air Monarch sneakers were built for working out. Their mesh tongue and lining offer breathability, while the pivot-point on the outsole gives you traction on any surface. Get them now for just $52.97 at Nike with promo code "SHOP20." View Deal

Nike Air Max 2090: was $150 now $66.38 @ Nike

The Nike Air Max 2090 shoes update the classic look of the Air Max 90 with a modern mesh exterior. Available in more than a dozen color schemes for as little as $74.38 with the promo code "SHOP20"; the black shoes pictured are $83.98 after discount.View Deal

Nike Element Running Top: was $65 now $43.18 @ Nike

The Nike Element 3.0 is a top designed for outdoor running. It's made of sweat-wicking material to keep you dry and it features thumbholes to keep your hands warm during cold, winter runs. It's now 33% off. View Deal

Nike Gym T-Shirt: was $30 now $20 @ Walmart

Whether you use it to lounge around the house or for your workout routine, Walmart has the Nike Athletic Wear Gym T-Shirt on sale for just $20. It's available in blue or orange and features the Nike swoosh logo. View Deal

Nike Heritage Backpack: was $35 now $31 @ Amazon

The Nike Heritage Backpack features padded shoulder straps and loads of storage space. It has an internal sleeve that can store up to a 15-inch laptop. Meanwhile, a zippered front pouch provides storage for small items.View Deal

Nike Fleece Sweatshirt: was $55 now $41 @ Kohl's

The Women's Nike Fleece Sweatshirt features a soft fleece construction and a relaxed, elongated hem. It's made of cotton, rayon, and polyester and sports a ribbed trim for a cozy fit. View Deal

Nike Men's 2020 Air Max 1: was $130 now $75 @ Amazon

The Nike Men's 2020 Air Max 1 are on sale for as little as $75. (Sale price varies by size). The shoes are made of synthetic leather that wraps around the shoe above the outsole to help keep water out. View Deal