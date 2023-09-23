Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream is one of five matches taking place in the English Premier League on Sunday. The Blues are searching for only their second win of the season — and you can watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa live from anywhere with a VPN .

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream takes place Sunday (Sep. 24).

► Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It'ss been a difficult start to the campaign for Mauricio Pochettino. A 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Luton remains the only bright spot for Chelsea, who have dropped points in meetings with Liverpool (tie), West Ham (defeat), Nottingham Forest (defeat) and Bournemouth (tie).

Optimists among the club's fan base would point out – with some justification – that performances have been better than results. But despite spending $1.15 billion on new players since Todd Boehly took over as owner, Chelsea have gone backwards.

The mood is far better at Aston Villa. They came from a goal down to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 last weekend, a result which moved them up to seventh spot in the standings, but Villa have lost both of their big away games to date, going down at St James' Park and Anfield. Sunday's trip to Stamford Bridge provides them with a chance to stop the rot.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.