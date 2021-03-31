Check out the premium gaming headset that costs as much an Xbox Series X

Microsoft and Bang & Olufsen have come out with a new premium headset for Xbox Series X owners who happen to be audiophiles — and who don’t mind splashing the cash if it means quality sound.

The Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones run $499, which just happens to be the same price as Microsoft’s latest console. They’re also the inaugural product in the Designed for Xbox Limited Series program launched by Microsoft to improve Xbox accessories.

The headphones offer a variety of features as well as the same sophisticated design you'd expect from a Bang & Olufsen product. Features includes adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) as well as a gaming audio mode that turns on automatically when connecting wirelessly via console or USB-C to PC. While you can connect the headphones wirelessly to your Xbox, they also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for you to use with your other favorite devices.

Additionally, the Beoplay Portal Wireless Headphones sport other features through the Bang & Olufsen app for iOS and Android such as microphone optimization and game/chat audio balance. The app's proprietary Own Voice feature allows for voice monitoring that filters out extraneous noises in the background.

Bang & Olufsen’s Xbox headphones come paired with 40mm drivers with Dolby Atmos support as well for virtual surround sound. It’s wrapped the ear pads in luxurious lambskin leather, with bamboo fiber to act as headband padding. There are also bits of anodized aluminum details on the Portal as well for some added polish.

The headset will hold up to 12 hours of battery life per charge when connected wirelessly via Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless, though with noise cancellation and Bluetooth, Bang & Olufsen claim you can expect up to 24 hours of use.

You’ll have your choice of three colors — Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, and Navy Brass. The black version of the Beoplay Portal Wireless Headset is already available for purchase, while Microsoft is taking pre-orders on the other two colors. Those headset will ship in May.