Cheap laptop deal knocks $50 off HP Chromebook 14

Back-to-school shopping is probably the last thing on your mind right now, but Best Buy has some killer Chromebook deals that can't be missed.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Chromebook 14 on sale for $199. That's $50 off and one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen.

HP 14 Chromebook: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

The HP 14 Chromebook is one of the cheapest laptop deals you'll find right now. It features an AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32 eMMC. It's by no means a mainstream machine, but perfect for kids or web-based tasks like checking e-mail and YouTube. View Deal

The HP Chromebook 14 features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 display, AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC of storage. That may sound anemic compared to many other laptop deals we've posted, but for a student or someone who doesn't require multi-tasking power — this is as good as cheap laptops get.

