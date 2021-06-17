Can’t find Xbox Series X restock? You can soon play next-gen games on Xbox One

If you've been struggling to find an Xbox Series X restock, then Microsoft may have an alterative answer to desperate stock hunting; Xbox One consoles will be getting access to Xbox Series X games through cloud-powered streaming.

Microsoft hasn't said when this will happen, but the move is an expansion of the xCloud game streaming project. It currently enables some of the best Xbox One games to be streamed to Android phones, and is coming to iPhone and iPad via Safari.

Will Tuttle, editor-in-chief of Xbox Wire, highlighted that the update to Xbox Cloud Gaming will give people access to demanding next-gen Xbox games, even if they don't have the hardware to run the likes of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

"For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers," explained Tuttle.

Speaking of Microsoft Flight Simulator, the graphically-demanding game was originally announced as an Xbox One title, but never arrived on the last-gen console or the more powerful Xbox One X.

Microsoft did announce that Flight Simulator is scheduled to launch on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on July 27. And with the expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming, it would appear the Xbox One owners won't be left out a second time around.

As it stands, cloud-powered Xbox game streaming is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and lets Android users stream Xbox games, old and new, to their smartphones or tablets. But as Xbox Cloud Gaming expands, more devices will be able to stream the best Xbox Game Pass games.

Such game streaming could breathe new life into Xbox One consoles, especially since the service will be moving to Xbox Series X hardware on the server-side. And that's likely to mean older consoles could still be able to access upcoming Xbox exclusives like Starfield.