Canelo vs Saunders live stream: How to watch online and start time

Canelo vs Saunders live stream start time The Canelo vs Saunders main card began at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST, today (Saturday, February 27). Full results below.

The main event of Canelo vs Saunders is expected to start at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST — but Canelo's last ringwalk was much earlier than expected, by half an hour.

It's going to be streamed online on DAZN.

This weekend's Canelo vs Saunders live stream is a super middleweight unification bout, streaming live from Arlington, TX's AT&T Stadium. And since Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is at the top of the card, you know that history is on the line.

A win here will vault the victor higher up the food chain, to a likely fight against IBF champion Caleb Plant, where the winner will be known as the undisputed super middleweight champion. And that would be a first for boxing.

Canelo walks into the fight like Thanos himself, a belt collecting madman, holding the super middleweight titles from the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring. He puts all that gold on the line for the chance to add Saunders' WBO 168-pound title to his collection.

Canelo's last match came in February, where his battering of Avni Yıldırım led to the latter's corner throw in the towel. Saunders is no walk in the park, coming off a victory over Martin Murray at the tail end of 2020 — though it was via decision.

As of Friday afternoon, BetMGM has Canelo as the favorite at -650 (Saunders is at +375). That means gamblers need to risk $650 to win an additional $100. Tough odds.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Canelo vs Saunders live stream:

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch Canelo vs Saunders — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Canelo vs Saunders in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.

Canelo vs Saunders live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Canelo fight on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Canelo vs Saunders fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders — for Alvarez's WBC and WBA Super Middleweight titles and Saunders' WBO Super Middleweight title

Katsunari Takayama vs. Elwin Soto (c) — for Soto's WBO Junior Flyweight title

Kieron Conway vs. Souleymane Cissokho (Junior Middleweights)

Frank Sanchez vs. Nagy Aguilera (Heavyweights)

Marc Castro vs. Irving Macias Castillo (Junior Lightweights)

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Antonio Meza (Lightweights)

Kelvin Davis vs. Jan Marsalek (Welterweights)

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs. TBA; (Welterweights)

How to watch Canelo vs Saunders live streams with a VPN

