Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer and More

Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare reboot has revitalized excitement in the Call of Duty community with a seemingly bold single-player campaign and the promise of providing a full package rather than content sprinkled throughout microtransactions.

Here’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 so far.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare: what is It?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the soft reboot of the classic 2007 military shooter, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. The game features the return of beloved Captain Price, one of the leading characters of the original game. Director Taylor Kurosaki promised his character would be “more relevant, more realistic, and more nuanced” in an interview with Escapist Magazine .

Infinity Ward claims Modern Warfare will be more disturbing than ever before, providing a sense of unease for the players who brave through its campaign.

(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release on Friday, October 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. However, if you’re on PC, or on console in North America, the game will be playable starting 6PM PT/9PM ET on October 24. Pre-loading is also currently available on all three platforms, allowing you to jump in as early as possible.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare pre-order bonuses

Pre-ordering the standard digital edition of Modern Warfare will get you a custom tactical knife, an XRX Weapon Pack and a prestige token in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 . The pre-order also makes Captain Price a playable Blackout character in Black Ops 4.

However, pre-ordering the physical standard edition will only get you Captain Price in Black Ops 4.

It’s a bit strange that Modern Warfare is providing content for the previous Call of Duty game, but it may be a play to lure in fans of Black Ops 4.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare editions

For $79.99, the Operator Edition will grant the player three operator packs: “All Ghillied Up,” “Crew Expendable” and “War Pig.” Each include a skin, a cosmetic weapon modification and additional content.

Furthermore, for $99.99, the Operator Enhanced Edition will provide 3,000 Call of Duty points on top everything previously mentioned.

The physical Precision Edition will also cost you $99.99, and will come with a steelbook, KontrolFreek Modern Warfare branded Controller Skin, KontrolFreek Modern Warfare branded Performance Thumbsticks and everything mentioned in previous editions (besides from the 3,000 Call of Duty points).

Call of Duty Modern Warfare trailer

Modern Warfare’s latest PC trailer promises 4K graphics, uncapped frame rates, “expansive customization options on PC” and ultrawide and multi-monitor support. This clearly had its effect, as not only does the game look insanely detailed, but the ultra realistic cutscenes are beyond impressive.

If you’re curious about what the multiplayer will look like, this Modern Warfare multiplayer trailer does a good job highlighting the mayhem of the experience.

Finally, the Modern Warfare story trailer gives a good idea of the gritty, grounded story that Infinity Ward is going for.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019 PC requirements

Wondering if Modern Warfare will run on your gaming laptop or gaming PC ? Here are the official Modern Warfare PC system requirements .

Modern Warfare Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 175GB

Modern Warfare Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500k / AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

Ram: 12GB

Storage: 175GB

Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare will be launching with six multiplayer game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Survival, Search & Destroy, Kill Confirmed, Ground War and Free-For-All.

While most of these may seem familiar, the most novel addition to this list is Ground War, which throws players into a massive 32v32 all-out war.

Additionally, a number of game modes will release post-launch, including Defender, Demolition, Drop Zone, Hardpoint, One In The Chamber, Search & Rescue and Invasion.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare microtransactions

Infinity Ward has promised that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have no season pass and free post-launch content, including game modes and multiplayer maps. Additionally, the game will have a battle pass similar to those seen in Fortnite and Apex Legends, featuring a “free stream” and “premium stream” of content, according to Activision .

This pass will allow players to earn base weapons, attachments, and various cosmetics through an experience system. Thankfully, anything practical can be earned just by playing. This means that you won’t have to worry about spending additional money to gain an advantage in-game.

Unfortunately, the battle pass won’t be launching immediately, as it’s set to appear later this year. This is likely to allow the player-base to ease in before dropping them into the grind.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare cross play

By removing redundant pay-walls and giving players access to cross-platform multiplayer, Activision is putting an emphasis on allowing everyone to play equally. The exciting potential of this model has Call of Duty fans around the world eager to hop in with friends estranged by hardware.

This can be done through a COD account, which will allow players to connect to one another regardless of platform. While no multiplayer mode is restricted, ranked play and competitive tournaments are not supported and Activision has no plans to do so. Additionally, if you’re for some reason against the idea of cross-play, you can opt out of being matched with players on other platforms.

Furthermore, Modern Warfare allows you to limit matchmaking to players using similar controllers. For example, if I’m playing on my PS4, and I don’t want to get absolutely destroyed by PC players using a mouse and keyboard, I can limit the search results to lobby me with players who are also using a controller.