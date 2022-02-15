Call of Duty 2022 is officially a Modern Warfare sequel — here’s everything we know so far

Call of Duty Vanguard is only a few months old, but attention is already shifting to Call of Duty 2022. Perhaps this is a sign that the series’ most recent return to WWII hasn’t generated as much interest as hoped, so it’s a good thing the franchise will be jump back to arguably its most popular setting this year.

After a few weeks of rumors, publisher Activision has officially confirmed that Call of Duty 2022 will be Modern Warfare 2 via a blog post. Slightly confused? We don’t blame you, after all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 already released back in 2009 for the PS3 and Xbox 360.

To clear up any confusion, this year’s instalment in the juggernaut shooter franchise will be a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. It remains to be seen if Activision will feel the need to add a subtitle in order to distinguish the two games. Of course, there would be benefits to sharing a name with arguably the franchise’s most popular entry.

Concrete details on Call of Duty 2022 are fairly light right now. In fact, the game’s announcement came only via a single bullet point in a blog post primarily dedicated to the next Warzone update. However, there are a few details hinting at what’s to come in this year’s Call of Duty — here’s what we know so far.

(Image credit: Activision)

A new Call of Duty has been released every single year without fail since 2005, therefore no prizes for guessing that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will launch in 2022.

Exactly when in 2022 the game’s release date will fall is unknown. Historically Call of Duty titles have launched in November, with a few coming slightly earlier in late October. However, adding a wrinkle, is the fact that Call of Duty 2022 has been confirmed significantly ahead of the usual schedule.

Typically the announcement of the next Call of Duty comes in the summer, so could Call of Duty 2022 surfacing early be a sign the game will come earlier than expected? Time will tell, but an October/November release date seems the safest bet for now.

Call of Duty 2022 potential developer

Development of the Call of Duty franchise is overseen by a rotating group of Activision-owned studios. Last year’s Vanguard was developed by Sledgehammer Games, with 2020’s Black Ops Cold War coming from Treyarch (with support from Raven Software).

That means it’s once again the turn of original series developer Infinity Ward. The California-based team last worked on 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare, so it’s only natural they would be leading the development of its sequel.

Call of Duty 2022 gameplay speculation

(Image credit: Activision)

While no gameplay details for Call of Duty 2022 have been divulged quite yet, we can confidently say that it will be a first person shooter that offers a variety of multiplayer modes and presumably a cinematic single player campaign as well.

Exactly what modes will be included remains unknown for now, however, the majority of recent Call of Duty titles have been nearly split into three unique offerings. We can obviously expect traditional Call of Duty online multiplayer with fan-favorite modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed a near certainty to return.

Alongside that we expect some form of single-player campaign. Aside from 2018’s Black Ops 4, a bombastic campaign has been a franchise staple and 2019’s Modern Warfare left a few dangling plot threads that this sequel will presumably pick up.

It’s unlikely that Call of Duty 2022 will reinvent the Call of Duty single-player campaign wheel. So expect a 4-5 hour collection of shooting galleries with some highly-scripted set piece moments sprinkled in for good measure.

We do at least know that Call of Duty 2022 will be powered by a new engine, which should help the series look better than ever. Presumably this engine will be designed to take full advantage of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It’s definitely too early for any multiplayer maps to have been confirmed for Call of Duty 2022, however, there’s no harm in some hopefully speculation.

We’re keeping our fingers crossed that some classic shooting arenas from the original Modern Warfare 2 will make a reappearance here. The likes of Afghan, Terminal and Favela returning with a fresh coat of paint would give long time players a serious hit of nostalgia.

Call of Duty 2022 Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

In the same blog post it was confirmed that a “new Warzone experience” is on its way and it’s been designed “from the ground-up” alongside Call of Duty 2022.

Whether this will be a full Warzone 2, or just a significant update to the current free-to-play battle royale game, is unknown, although the latter seems far more likely. This new Warzone experience is being built on the same engine that will power Call of Duty 2022, which should mean native PS5 and Xbox Series X versions which the current Warzone still lacks.

Development of this new Warzone experience is also being led by Infinity Ward, and is highly likely to be free-to-play just like its predecessor. It will launch at some point in 2022.