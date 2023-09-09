Buccaneers vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL online

You can watch two of the league's mystery packages get their season underway with a Buccaneers vs Vikings live stream. New Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield has enormous boots to fill after the retirement of Tom Brady, while Minnesota are out to prove that their superb regular season form last year was no fluke.

You'll need to watch the NFL live stream to catch the action. You can tune in from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Buccaneers vs Vikings live stream channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Vikings live stream is on Sunday, Sep. 10.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Whisper it, but Brady was showing signs of decline in his final season with the Bucs, though that still might not make things easier for Baker Mayfield. The former Browns would-be savior has been reduced to a scowling punchline over the past 18 months, and he badly needs to remind the viewing public why he was rated alongside Patrick Mahomes in the not-so-distant past. Having Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at his service should prove helpful.

Despite losing start running back Dalvin Cook in the offseason, the Vikings look like a stronger unit than they were a year ago, with wide receiver Jordan Addison snapped up in the first round of the draft, and former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores arriving as the team's new defensive coordinator. And yet ...

Much is being made of the NFL-record 11 one-score victories that sent the Vikings into the playoffs last season, with the general consensus being that they got lucky. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson might have something to say about that.

DraftKings has the Vikings (-250) as favorites over the Bucs (+205). Here's everything you need to watch the Buccaneers vs Vikings live stream online.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and struggling to watch Buccaneers vs Vikings, there is still a way to see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your hometown, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Buccaneers vs Vikings live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Titans vs Saints live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sep. 10).

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Buccaneers vs Vikings live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch Buccaneers vs Vikings live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing the game.

Buccaneers vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Buccaneers vs Vikings on Sky Sports, which is showing more than 100 live games this NFL season.

Instead, the game is being live streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at £151 for the full season, billed as four monthly instalments of £37.75.

The Buccaneers vs Vikings live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Buccaneers vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Buccaneers vs Vikings live streams in Canada. The game is also on TSN.

DAZN is the home of live Champions League soccer games in Canada too.

Buccaneers vs Vikings live streams in Australia

Aussies cannot watch Buccaneers vs Vikings live streams on 7Mate, Kayo Sports or Foxtel, the main NFL broadcasters Down Under.

Instead, the game is being live streamed on the NFL Game Pass service, which is showing every single NFL game this season, with a subscription priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly instalments of AU$70.