Bose QC35 II just hit record low $199 price in Black Friday headphone deal

It may feel early for Black Friday deals, but this headphones sale confirms that we're definitely in saving season. So, whether you want to treat yourself, or buy someone a fantastic new pair of headphones now (and beat the rush when shipping options and supplies both dwindle), we've got the deal for you.

While supplies last, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones for just $199 at Amazon. This $100 off sale is of the best Black Friday headphones deals we've seen so far this year, and one we don't expect to last long. Take it from me, I've been a holiday slacker my whole life, and I'm already halfway done with my shopping; this is not a year you want to wait.

Save $100 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sound with great range. And don't worry, they've got that bass, too. Best Buy offers the same price.

We love the Bose QuietComfort 35 because they're an all-time excellent pair of headphones, packing both best-in-class noise-cancelling technology and top-tier audio quality. And they manage to fit both in a comfortable design that will keep rocking out to yourself without having to stop to charge, thanks to a rated 20 hours of battery life.

The only problem, as we noted in our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review , was their high price. And this Black Friday deal takes care of that. They're not Bose's flagship 'phones, but the QC 35 II held a spot on our list of the best headphones for a while, so they're nothing to scoff at.

This is by far the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones, matching the rate we saw them at around Black Friday 2020. So we recommend you get them now before they sell out.