Bose AirPods killers just leaked — here's your first look

The Bose Sport earbuds only launched a few months ago, but it looks like the company is already working on another Apple AirPods rival in the wireless earbuds category.

An FCC filing shows pictures of a radically new design that will appeal to those who don’t like the tight fit of an in-ear bud when they’re working out.

Unlike the Bose Sport, the new earphones have a design that’s clearly not intended to sit in the ear. Instead, it’s completely open, with a plastic hook that rests the buds against the ear’s opening. This should not only appeal to those who don’t like the feeling of something plugged into their ear canal working out, but also runners wary of traditional earphones blocking out noise too effectively, leaving them unaware of their surroundings.

There’s a physical button on the pictured earbud, though this doesn’t mean there won’t be some kind of touch controls as well. The company’s QuietComfort Earbuds allow you to control the volume by tapping the right bud, for example.

One interesting thing is the charger, which looks like a traditional cradle, rather than an AirPods style carry case.

(Image credit: Bose FCC)

Helpfully, we don’t have to speculate about the name. Not only is “Sport Open Earbuds” mentioned a number of times in the text, but it seems to be more than just an internal codename – it’s actually present on the underside of the charger:

(Image credit: Bose FCC)

Pictures and brand names don’t tell us a whole lot, of course, and while the design certainly isn’t unpleasant, we’ll need to hear them in action before passing judgement. And it’s not just about sound quality: sports earbuds need a high sweat resistance rating and long battery life to be our go-to set on the move. And that’s before we even think about the price.

Given Bose hasn’t formally announced the Sport Open Earbuds, it shouldn’t be surprising that there’s no release date attached. That said, if they’re already with the FCC it wouldn’t be surprising if an announcement wasn’t too far away. Watch this space.