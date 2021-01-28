Blade X1 lets you get 5G for less than $400 at Visible

If you're looking for an affordable 5G smartphone and data plan, this Blade X1 5G bundle is near-impossible to beat.

For a limited time, Visible has the newly launched Blade X1 5G on sale for $384. Port your number to Visible and you'll get a free $150 prepaid Mastercard and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Plus, you'll pay just $40/month for Visible's unlimited 5G data plan, which runs on Verizon's network. (Visible is owned by Verizon). This is the most affordable 5G package we've ever seen from Visible.

In terms of hardware, the ZTE Blade X1 features a 6.5-inch 2340 x 1080 display, Snapdragon 765G CPU, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 5G connectivity. You also get 48MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP AI quad rear cameras.

Visible only offers one unlimited 5G data plan for $40/month. (The price includes taxes and fees). That means you'll be saving money on both your phone and data plan. Mobile hotspot use is also included for the price, though it's capped at 5 Mbps. The biggest trade-off with Visible is that video streaming can be throttled. Check out our Visible review to see the pros and cons for this cheap carrier.

Otherwise, if you're looking for a cheap 5G phone bundle, deals don't get better than this.