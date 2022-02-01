Best Wordle start words to help you win every time

Wordle has taken the internet by storm, and it seems like everyone and their mother is trying to beat the online game on a daily basis. In fact, it's now so popular that The New York Times just bought it for a seven-figure sum.

So unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of it and have spotted a countless amount of posts flooding your Twitter feed with Wordle scores. But knowing about it and playing it isn't the same as beating it daily, which is a far harder task.

The gist of the game is simple: every day there’s a new five-letter word and you have six attempts to guess it. After entering your word of choice, the letters will either turn green, yellow or gray. If green, then the letter is in the correct place; if yellow, it’s there but it’s not in the right place; and if it’s gray then the letter is not included in the word at all. Seems easy enough, right?

But whether you’re a Wordle pro or a novice, it can still be a challenge to minimize the amount of guesses — and if you're the competitive type, you'll want to be doing it in three or at most four goes. And that's where one of the best Wordle start words can help.

Best Wordle start words: most popular letters

While it’s always useful to keep in mind some general Wordle tips, such as avoiding words with repeated letters, the core of a good strategy lies in using the right starter word.

By this point, you'll probably already have your go-to starting word — but did you arrive at it by using an algorithm or statistics, or merely through intuition? For many of you it will be the latter, but it turns out that math can help us determine what the optimum Wordle start words are.

Before we dive into the list of the words, let’s break down the science behind it. You don’t have to be a genius to realize that it's a good idea to use letters that occur more frequently in English. For example, you are more likely to spot an “A” in the word than a “Z”. Of course, you can simply guess at which letters could be most common, but knowing the numbers never hurts, especially if you’re a competitive player.

In a research paper on English Letter Frequency Counts , Peter Norvig, director of research at Google, analyzed the data from Google Books to put together a list of most commonly used letters in the English language. His findings concluded that the letters “E”, “T” and “A” were the top three, while “J”, “Q” and “Z” were the least common.

Here is the top 10:

E T A O I N S R H L

While this list shouldn’t be treated as a gospel for Wordle, it still makes it easier to understand the pattern behind the best Wordle start words.

So what are the best Wordle start words?

Recently, TikTok user @crvlwanek used his computer science knowledge to develop an algorithm to determine what the best Wordle start words really are. After collating a list of all past answers and analyzing the frequency with which each letter appears, he calculated that the top five optimal Wordle start words are:

LATER ALTER ALERT AROSE IRATE

However, it should be noted that since these are determined using all past answers, it’s highly likely that these will change as more time passes.

If you’re not the type that feels comfortable settling on the same word to use every day, then you can feel free to think of any variation that uses the top 10 most frequently-occurring letters, such as:

NOTES RESIN TARES SENOR

Then, after eliminating several letters, you can make your life easier and increase your chances of a win in three turns by following up with a word that can help you eliminate any more common letters:

ACRID LOATH CHINO DUCAT

The next thing to note is that though there are only 2,315 answers in Wordle's main words list, it accepts 12,972 words as guesses.

With that in mind, another analysis, by the programmer and game designer Tyler Glaiel on Medium, used all the possible solutions in Wordle's word list then assigned each letter a score of 0, 1 or 2 based on whether it is included or not, and whether it is in the right place. After checking all 12,972 words, the algorithm determined that the best starting options are:

SOARE ROATE RAISE

For reasons that are too complex to go into here, Glaiel concludes that ROATE is the best Wordle start word if you want to rule out possible answers as quickly as possible. However, because ROATE doesn't actually feature in Wordle's possible answers list itself, you'll never get a 1/6 with it. For that reason, Glaiel recommends starting with RAISE.

Our own pick? Well we've had lots of success with STARE, which uses the top-three most common letters, plus a couple of others from the top 10. Either way, any of these options should increase your success rate.