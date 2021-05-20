Best Lowe's Memorial Day sales 2021

Lowe's Memorial Day sales are officially here. Now that early Memorial Day sales are in full swing, retailers like Lowe's are offering some top deals for the unofficial start of summer.

The day itself may still be more than a week away, but that hasn't stopped Lowe's from offering big discounts on everything from patio furniture to power tools. For instance, right now you can get up to $245 off appliances and $100 off tools.

For outdoor patios or backyards, Lowe's is taking up to $600 off outdoor chairs and dining sets. The sale includes everything from outdoor sectionals to water features and grills. To help you keep track of everything, we're rounding up the best Lowe's Memorial Day sales you can get right now and updating our picks as we get closer to the holiday.

Appliances on sale: up to $245 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is taking money off a range of appliances, including washers/dryers, microwaves, refrigerators, ovens, and more. Some of these Memorial Day sales actually end before the holiday, so don't delay

Tools on sale: up to $100 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's has built a reputation for offering fantastic Memorial Day sales on tools. Currently, Lowe's is taking up to $100 off Dewalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, and more. The sale includes drills, toolboxes, workshop vacuums, air compressors, and more.

Outdoor equipment on sale: up to $90 @ Lowe's

Planning to spend Memorial Day weekend doing some yard work? Then Lowe's has the perfect discounts for you. Up to $90 off a range of outdoor equipment from Kobalt, Ego Craftsman, and more. Lawnmowers, hedge trimmers, and leaf blowers are all included in the sale.

Patio furniture sales: up to $600 off at Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to $600 off regular everyday prices. From single deck chairs to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's has money off all the outdoor furniture you could ever need. Even patio chair cushions are included.

Ceiling fans and lighting: up to $250 off @ Lowe's

Memorial Day sales at Lowe's are really heating up, but these discounts on ceiling fans are still pretty cool. The offers include up to $250 off both indoor and outdoor ceiling fans, plus a selection of lighting products have been included in the sales as well.

Lawn and garden sales: up to $75 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer to sizeable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you're planning on spending plenty of time this summer in your garden, you'll find something to sprue it up here.