Lowe's Memorial Day sales 2022 — best early sales now

Lowe's Memorial Day sales are slowly starting to trickle in. Although the holiday is still a few days out, many retailers are getting a jump start on Memorial Day sales, and we can't blame them.

As inflation continues to soar, many households are tightening their budgets and spending less. That means retailers will have to fight harder than usual for your attention with steeper Memorial Day discounts than we've seen in previous years.

To help you keep track of everything, we're rounding up the best Lowe's Memorial Day sales you can get right now. From outdoor grills to large kitchen appliances, we'll actively look for deals on value picks, Editor's Choice devices, and products we own or highly recommend. Likewise, we'll price check every deal we post to ensure it's a true price low.

So as we approach the holiday, make sure to keep it locked to Tom's Guide for all of the best sales this month.

Best early Lowe's Memorial Day sales

Appliances on sale: deals from $99 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering steep discounts on a range of appliances, including washers/dryers, microwaves, refrigerators, ovens, and more. Some of these Lowe's Memorial Day sales are price lows we haven't seen before. For instance, you can get the Ninja Compact Slow Juicer on sale for $99 (pictured). That's $30 off and the lowest price we've seen all year for this juicer.

Tools on sale: up to $100 off @ Lowe's

Lowe's has built a reputation for offering fantastic Memorial Day sales on tools. Currently, Lowe's is taking up to $100 off Dewalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, and more. The sale includes drills, toolboxes, workshop vacuums, air compressors, and more.

Outdoor grills: up to $70 off @ Lowe's

If you're looking to get grilling this Memorial Day then Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to $70 off a range of outdoor grills. This promotion includes several models such as the Char-Broil Propane Gas Grill on sale for $199 (pictured).

Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $1,399 now $1,258 @ Lowe's

This Whirlpool top-load washer is the first with a 2-in-1 removable agitator. What that means is that you can remove the agitator when you need more space (such as when washing bulky loads like a comforter) and place it back in when doing everyday laundry. The smart washer also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can use its mobile app to remotely monitor your laundry. Add it to your cart and its price drops to $1,258.

Patio furniture sales: up to $250 off at Lowe's

Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to $250 off regular everyday prices. From single deck chairs to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all outdoor furniture. Currently, you can get the Allen & Roth Wicker Chairs for $249, which is 50% off.