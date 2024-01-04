Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro images leak — Here’s what Asus’ next phone could look like

A recent exclusive has supposedly revealed authentic hi-res images of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro. These images come from Mysmartprice , who have gathered the images from their own reliable sources.

While Asus still has a couple of weeks before the rumored unveiling, we do have some idea of what to expect due to a leak last December. However, we did not have images of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro at that time and there are some surprises.

According to the images, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will have a somewhat similar design to the leaked images we saw of the Asus ROG Phone 8 last year. Those images, which were part of an exclusive reveal from WindowsReport, indicated that the ROG Phone 8 would have a squared design with slightly rounded corners, as well as a new camera bump on the back glass that houses the three sensors. Finally, the report indicated that the Asus ROG Phone 8 would have a grouping of RGB lights on the back.

This appears to be the main design difference between the Asus ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro. According to this new report, the ROG Phone 8 Pro will have its lights on the back, but it will have a selection of LED dots that can supposedly be programmed to take different forms. This isn’t all that surprising given how this has been a feature on more premium Asus phones.

(Image credit: mysmartprice.com)

Aside from that difference, it appears that the two phones are otherwise very similar visually. Nevertheless, it seems that there are some differences in terms of the phone's internal hardware.

The main difference that we have been reporting is the amount of RAM on both phones. Supposedly the Asus ROG Phone 8 will have a max of 12GB, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro will apparently have between 16GB to 24GB. It seems that the ROG Phone 8 Pro will also have more memory than the base model, with the maximum reported amount being around 1TB.

We don't have any hints around pricing yet, but we can assume that the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will be around $200 more. This would track with the prior Asus ROG Phone 7 and the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate price differences. Only time will tell if the potential hardware differences will be enough to warrant the different prices.

Everything we know about the Asus ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro make it look like they will be fantastic gaming phones. The rumored inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which appears to be a very powerful chipset by all accounts and has been pushed as being a competitor for Apple's newest A-series of chips. However, we will not know for certain until the phones are finally released to the general public and we can run it through our tests.