Army of the Dead robot zombies — what you need to know

So, as you might guess, we're diving into Army of the Dead spoilers, as we're tackling a particular fan theory that picks away at some of the horde in Zack Snyder's newest movie. And this isn't the only big conversation happening at the moment, there's an Army of the Dead time loop debate happening, with a lot of meat on the bone.

First off, Army of the Dead's robot zombies isn't just a mere fan theory. You might hear people talking about the Army of the Dead robot zombies as if they're a "what if?" possibility. They're not, and Zack Snyder himself has given us enough reason to believe that we're on to something — but he isn't showing all of his cards.

Where to find Army of the Dead's robot zombies

Near the end of Army of the Dead, we got a very small moment that gives it all away. Fast-forward to 1 hour and 55 minutes in, and get ready to squint.

Scott (Dave Bautista) and his gang of treasure-hunting, zombie-killing mercenaries are trying to fight their way out of the casino. And the crew just so happens to shoot enough of a zombie's face off to reveal what's underneath.

Specifically, a metallic face-plate and a glowing blue eye. A lot of sparks ensue, and once you see it, you're practically sitting up in your sofa and pointing at your TV like Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood.

And, yes, it's a robot ... of some kind. Not only does it look like one, but Snyder himself explicitly suggested that as an option (which we'll get to below).

Why does Army of the Dead have robot zombies?

Snyder told Comic Book that "I had the idea from the beginning that these zombies were going to embody an evolution ... they were on their way to becoming something else, not stagnant like the zombies we're used to. It was a way to make them fresh, while still delivering the zombie canon in some ways."

He elaborated, saying "You see normal zombies and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What's happening there?"

All of this ties back to the opening scene of Army of the Dead, where we learn that Zeus (the original zombie) has ties to Area 51. Are there different kinds of zombies coming from outer space? Or is Snyder's line about "monitor" zombies, narcs placed among the other zombies to keep an eye on them, more on the money?

Will the Army of the Dead robot zombies be explained?

There are two possible opportunities out there for when Snyder will show us more about these robot zombies.

The first is in the upcoming animated prequel, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. Secondly, the un-confirmed sequel Army of the Dead 2, which Snyder has already planned. He told Polygon "Shay [Hatten, co-writer] and I know exactly what happens next, and it’s insane."