Apple Will Stop Using Siri Recordings to Evaluate Its Responses

Apple has reversed a policy that paved the way for the company to listen to your Siri queries.

On Thursday (Aug. 1), Apple said that it has suspended a program that recorded Siri queries and allowed contractors hired by Apple to listen to those queries to determine whether Siri was accurately responding to users.

In a statement to TechCrunch, which reported on Apple's decision, the company said that the company will also release a software update in the future to let users opt-in to its so-called "grading" program.

MORE: iPhone 11 Release Date, Specs, Price and Leaks

Apple's grading program was first reported on last week by the Guardian. The report detailed how Apple was recording Siri queries and without identifying the person or using their name, would send the recordings to contractors. Those contractors would then listen to the queries and decide whether Siri's response was accurate.

Privacy advocates were obviously concerned about the practice. Although Apple wasn't personally identifying anyone, there's no telling what was in the recordings. Depending on what people said — or what they were doing — in the moment, they could have identified themselves.

Apple isn't alone in the practice. Both Amazon and Google have similarly acknowledged that they listen to short audio snippets of people requesting information from Alexa and Google Assistant, respectively. All of the companies argue that the practice is critical to improving virtual assistant response accuracy.

However, there also haven't been given a clear option to opt out. And while it might improve their broader user experience, there are many who might balk at the idea of having their personal requests listened to by unknown third-parties.

Adding a feature that lets you decide whether you want to participate in Apple's grading is a good first step. And it also would help Apple rebuild some of the credibility it's tried to build in recent years as the technology industry's biggest supporter of user privacy. But exactly when that feature will be available in the software update is unknown.