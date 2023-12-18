Apple Watch 10 will reportedly get all-new design, sleep apnea detection and blood pressure monitoring

The popular Apple Watch is set for a bit of a transformation in 2024, expecting a fresh look and the integration of two new health-tracking features — blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. While the specific watch model receiving these updates remains uncertain, the Apple Watch Series 10 appears to be the likely candidate to showcase these updates upon its release.

Whether you're a newcomer to the Apple Watch scene, enticed by the prospect of a redesign, or a current owner of one of the best Apple Watches, contemplating an upgrade with the anticipated new design in 2024, the news of a redesign could be worth exploring. Continue reading to find out more.

What will be new?

From what we have heard so far, we can expect to see a thinner case on the new design and a new magnetic mechanism for attaching the bands. Whether or not this will have any real impact on how the watch looks remains to be seen.

In terms of new features, the upcoming design is set to detect hypertension through wrist-based blood pressure monitoring. It is said the watch will alert wearers to an upward trend in blood pressure so that the wearer can report these findings to a medical professional.

Additionally, the Apple Watch is gearing up to identify sleep apnea by analyzing sleep measurements and breathing patterns. Typically, diagnosing sleep apnea involves a comprehensive sleep study conducted in an overnight sleep center. The introduction of this feature on the Apple Watch aims to streamline the diagnostic process, potentially reducing barriers to obtaining a diagnosis. Moreover, by offering at-home warnings about the condition, the device could play a crucial role in helping individuals with mild cases of sleep apnea who may be unaware of their condition.

In the ongoing debate between Apple Watch vs Garmin, Garmin takes the lead with its superior sleep-detecting features. However, this might signal the Apple Watch's journey towards expanding its capabilities in this area.

It will be interesting to see what price this new design will come in at with Apple's most recent watch, the Apple Watch 9, priced at $399. Will these updates be worth any extra cost? We look forward to finding out.