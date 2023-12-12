Apple holiday sale — 7 best deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks and more

The holidays are approaching fast, but there's still some time to cross those last few gifts off your list. If you have an Apple fan in your life (or are looking to treat yourself,) I've searched the web and found a bunch of great sales on Apple's most popular products.
Right now you can get the iPhone 15 free with Boost Unlimited at Amazon. There's nothing to pay at checkout and no trade-in required for this deal. Afterwards, Boost charges $60/month for unlimited talk, text and data. If you do have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in at Best Buy.
Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Apple sales. Plus, check out the holiday laptop deals I'd recommend and the best Echo Show deals at Amazon.
Apple holiday deals — Quick Links
- iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon
- iPhone 15: free w/ unlimited @ Amazon
- AirPods (3rd Gen): was $179 now $139 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon
Best Apple holiday deals
Boost Infinite: free iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon
Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. The deal includes the iPhone 15 through iPhone 15 Pro Max.
iPhone SE 2022: free w/ unlimited + new line @ Verizon
New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. That's $429 off and one of the best deals we've seen. (No trade-in is required for this deal). In our iPhone SE 2022 review we said it delivers best-in-class performance and great photos for an affordable price, if you can live with a small screen. It's powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other features include a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, 7MP FaceTime camera, 5G connectivity, and up to 15-hour battery life.
Price check: $1.99/mo @ AT&T
AirPods (3rd Gen): was $179 now $139 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE! The AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro. In our Apple AirPods 3 review, we said they offer fantastic sound with results that give the AirPods Pro a run for its money, though remember they lack ANC and Transparency Mode.
Price check: $139 @ Best Buy | $159 @ B&H Photo
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2 have the same H2 chip as the original AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. That provides 2x more noise cancellation that the original model, and this 2023 version supports Apple's new lossless audio protocol that will debut with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in 2024. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Price check: $199 @ Walmart | $199 @ Best Buy
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
This is Apple's latest mid-tier watch offering a similar experience as the Apple Watch Series 9 but for a lower cost. As we concluded in our review of the Apple Watch SE 2022 review, it's the best smartwatch for iPhone users on a budget. Right now it's on sale for $50 off.
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy | $199 @ Walmart
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
LOWEST PRICE! There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,099 @ B&H Photo | $1,049 @ Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,449 @ Amazon
$150 off! In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,449 @ B&H Photo | $1,599 @ Best Buy