Apple holiday sale — 7 best deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks and more

The holidays are approaching fast, but there's still some time to cross those last few gifts off your list. If you have an Apple fan in your life (or are looking to treat yourself,) I've searched the web and found a bunch of great sales on Apple's most popular products.

Right now you can get the iPhone 15 free with Boost Unlimited at Amazon. There's nothing to pay at checkout and no trade-in required for this deal. Afterwards, Boost charges $60/month for unlimited talk, text and data. If you do have a phone to trade-in, you can get up to $830 off the iPhone 15 with trade-in at Best Buy.

Keep scrolling for more of my favorite Apple sales. Plus, check out the holiday laptop deals I'd recommend and the best Echo Show deals at Amazon.

Best Apple holiday deals

Boost Infinite: free iPhone 15 w/ unlimited for $60/month @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 model for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party. The deal includes the iPhone 15 through iPhone 15 Pro Max.