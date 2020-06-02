Apple Watch 6 killer upgrade now looks cancelled

The Apple Watch 6 will not sport the company's microLED display as previous rumors suggested. Instead it will feature an OLED screen like the five generations of smartwatches before it, according to a new leak.

Twitter user @L0vetodream (via MacRumors) tweeted on May 31 that the Apple Watch Series 6 will have the same display as previous Apple Watches in their "dream." This source is known for using the phrase "in my dream" followed by tech intel as a format for their leaks.

in my dream the Apple Watch S6 will continue use the display from JDIMay 31, 2020

In recent years JDI Display has provided some OLED displays for ‌the Apple Watch‌. @L0vetodream suggests JDI's services have once again been tapped for the upcoming Apple Watch 6.

Rumors until now have considered that Apple Watch 6 would be ready to make the switch from an OLED display to a microLED screen. It could enable a slimmer and more power-efficient Apple Watch. MicroLED displays offer better brightness and don't suffer from the luminance decay problems of traditional OLED panels.

In other words, using micro-LED screen tech could help boost the Apple Watch's lifespan, which currently stands at 18 hours with an always-on display.

In 2018 Bloomberg reported that the company is working out of a nondescript building in California to produce MicroLED displays. The plan was for the displays to arrive on the Apple Watch first, since the screen is smaller and therefore easier to control, but it's unclear if that's changed.

What we do know is that the Apple Watch 6 is slated to launch in the fall alongside watchOS 7, as well as the iPhone 12. It will reportedly feature sleep tracking, an SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, a library mental health tools and the company's new S6 chipset.

And it could absolutely be that S6 chip that brings a longer battery life to the Apple Watch, rather than microLED.