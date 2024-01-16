Apple Vision Pro to launch with 3D movies, spatial experiences from Disney Plus — here’s everything that’s coming

Apple and Disney are teaming up to bring the Mouse's catalog of Disney Plus content, 3D movies and spatial environments from iconic film franchises to the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

Disney Plus subscribers who buy Apple's $3,500 mixed-reality headset, which is set to release on February 2, will be able to stream every piece of content on Disney Plus. That includes thousands of TV shows and movies as well as Hulu content for eligible subscribers.

Several of the best streaming services have announced Vision Pro support, including Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Tubi, Fubo, and more. Though Disney is going above and beyond by offering some Vision Pro exclusive experiences as well. In a press release, the company listed dozens of select movies that will be available in 3D on the headset, like "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Avengers: Endgame," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Elemental," and "Encanto."

(Image credit: Disney)

These movies will be available to rent through the Apple TV app, and users who have already purchased the non-3D versions will be able to upgrade without paying extra.

“At Disney, we’re constantly searching for new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire by combining exceptional creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger in Tuesday's press release. “Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that will bring our fans closer to the characters and stories they love while immersing them more deeply in all that Disney has to offer. We’re proud to once again be partnering with Apple to bring extraordinary new Disney experiences to people around the world.”

Hollywood has been trying to make 3D a "thing" for decades now with little success. While the Vision Pro is undeniably sleeker than a pair of chunky 3D glasses or stereoscopic screens, it remains to be seen whether it'll be enough to move the needle on a feature audiences have historically been lukewarm on. The $3,500 price of admission certainly isn't working in its favor, though.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Four immersive environments will also be available at launch, including: the Disney Plus Theater, inspired by Hollywood's historic El Capitan Theater; the Scare Floor from Pixar's Monster's Inc.; Marvel's Avengers Tower overlooking Manhattan; and the cockpit of Luke Skywalker's land speeder as it zips across the planet of Tatooine in the Star Wars universe.

These viewing options include animations and audio to "make the space feel alive," Disney said, and will incorporate Easter eggs for eagle-eyed fans to spot. The environments were developed using the Universal Scene Description format originally created by Pixar. The format, which became open-source in 2016, enables developers to work together in real time across creation tools and development pipelines to build intricate 3D experiences at scale across several applications.

Among the features Apple is touting for the Vision Pro is the ability to enjoy spatial videos on the headset's display, which adds an immersive 3D quality to the experience of video playback. My colleague Mark Spoonauer has had some hands-on time with the Apple Vision Pro and describes the experience of watching spatial videos as one where details, sounds, and textures unfold right in front of you. If Disney's immersive environments are anything like what we've already seen on the Vision Pro, it's likely to feel like stepping into your favorite film.

Apple Vision Pro preorders get underway January 19, ahead of the February 2 release date.