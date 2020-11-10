Apple Silicon MacBook Air release date, price, specs, M1 processor and more

Months of anticipation are over, and the Apple Silicon MacBook Air is here. Just announced at today's "One more thing" event, this is the rebirth of the iconic MacBook Air, now running on Apple's own chip, the M1, and the benefits of upgrading from Intel look fantastic.

And it looks exactly like the MacBook Air you know, with a wedge-shaped design. But under that hood, wow, the gains are huge.

In addition to increased performance, Apple's also kept its secure enclave and Touch ID for unlocking your Mac and using Apple Pay.

Apple Silicon MacBook Air specs Price: $999 (starting), $899 (education)

CPU: Apple M1

Display: 13.3‑inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel

Battery: Rated for 15 hours (web browsing), 18 hours (video playback)

Memory: 8GB to 16GB

Storage: 256GB to 2TB

Dimensions: 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Apple Silicon MacBook Air price and availability

The new MacBook Air starts at $999, the same price as the previous Intel-based MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air is available on Apple.com for pre-order today (Nov. 10) and will be delivering next week.

Apple Silicon MacBook Air design

The Apple Silicon MacBook Air measures 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, making it only a hair wider than the previous MacBook Air (11.9 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

It's got dual Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports on the left side and a headphone jack on the right side. It comes in gold, silver and space gray, just like the previous MacBook Air.

Apple Silicon MacBook Air display

Here's the one thing Apple hasn't changed. It appears that Apple's still giving the MacBook Air a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel screen. The one notable change is that the Wide color P3 gamut is now supported.

If its predecessor is anything to go on, the Intel MacBook Air's screen was OK, with 113% of the sRGB gamut and 386 nits of brightness. The color score is better than the brightness rate, so we hope that gets better.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Silicon MacBook Air performance

The Apple Silicon MacBook Air is going to show huge speed gains, with instant-wake speeds. this MacBook Air runs on the 8-core M1 processor, and Apple claims it's 3.5x faster than the 2020 Intel MacBook Air. Apple also promised up to 5x faster graphics performance, with the M1's integrated graphics.

Apple's examples included managing huge libraries of RAW image files in Adobe Lightroom, and editing multiple streams of 4K video at full resolution. Expect 9x faster machine learning performance.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple also bragged, claiming the M1-based MacBook Air is 3x faster than the best-selling Windows laptop, and it's also faster than 98 percent of windows laptops sold in the last year. No details were included about how those differences were measured.

Even storage is faster, with Apple claiming 2x faster SSD performance, which is amazing considering how fast Apple's SSDs already were.

And there's no fan inside the MacBook Air, for completely silent performance.

Apple Silicon MacBook Air battery life

Apple's promised better efficiency and the M1 chip looks to bring it. Apple rates the new MacBook Air as lasting up to 15 hours when web browsing, and 18 hours on video playback. There's even the promise of twice as long battery life when compared to the current Intel MacBook Air, as well as twice as long battery life on video calls.

For reference, our test of the 2020 Intel MacBook Air showed that computer lasted 9 hours and 31 minutes when browsing the web.

Apple Silicon MacBook Air outlook

The transition to Apple Silicon for the MacBook Air brings a lot of questions, in terms of how emulation will work, and which apps will get updated to natively support Apple Silicon on day 1. We're also excited to see how Apple's claims of epic battery life and performance hold up in both real world and benchmark testing.

Apple may present a strong and confident approach today, but do not think that this decision does not come without a huge amount of risk. Intel's chips may not have been available as quickly as many would like (Apple laptops have trailed behind their PC brethren in which generation of Intel CPU they run), but they offered stability.

(Image credit: Apple)

With this change, Apple is opening a Pandora's box of possible issues, one that they claim they've already snuffed out with the emulation powers of Rosetta 2. Tim Cook that today 60% of buyers are new to the Mac, so maybe those users won't have the expectations of legacy applications and programs, but the rest of us will still want our programs to run properly.

But when the Apple Silicon MacBook Air looks this good, we can't wait to test it and put it through its paces.

Speaking of which, stay tuned to Tom's Guide for our full review of the Apple Silicon MacBook Air, as well as the M1-based MacBook Pro and Mac mini.