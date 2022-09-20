Apple may be increasing iPhone 14 Pro production — but at a cost

The iPhone 14 Pro is apparently proving so popular that Apple's stopping regular iPhone 14 production so it can make more of them. Welcome news if you're struggling to buy one of Apple's new Pro iPhones.

As Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab) wrote in a recent Twitter thread, Foxconn (the company Apple tasks with building its iPhones) has apparently been ordered to halt iPhone 14 production and switch to making more Pro models instead. Apparently, this will translate to approximately 10% more iPhone 14 Pros (opens in new tab) being made than Apple originally planned, and will require Apple to order more components from other production partners. Kuo says we should be hearing about these order changes in the coming weeks.

That's good news since while we like the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are undeniably much more exciting phones. The two Pro models have substantial upgrades like the Dynamic Island cutout replacement for the notch, a 48MP main camera, an always-on display, plus an A16 Bionic chip for even more power.

The iPhone 14 on the other hand is more of a refined iPhone 13 than a major update to last year's model. It's still a great phone, but not worth an upgrade if you're wanting to move on from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12.

As a result of all these upgrades, demand for the Pro models is high, with the phones currently back-ordered until late October. Having 10% more iPhone 14 Pro stock to play with would definitely relieve some of the demand, but that wouldn't help with users seeking the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max model, which is also in high demand but isn't mentioned by Kuo.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus remains completely unavailable, since it's not scheduled to go on sale until October 7. It shares the iPhone 14's lack of upgrades, but offers a new 6.7-inch size for a non-Pro iPhone. Pre-orders for the Plus version have been limited so far, but perhaps demand will likely increase closer to launch.