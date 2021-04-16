Amazon Kindle update adds killer feature you've wanted for years

Amazon Kindle e-readers are getting a long-awaited feature that will allow them to display a book's cover art on the device's lock screen.

The firmware update, which is rolling out right now, adds the option to set your Kindle’s lock screen as the cover of whatever book you’re reading. Previously, Kindle e-readers would cycle through a selection of preinstalled backgrounds when not in use.

The Display Cover option isn't just limited to books, either: it will also support the covers of most magazines, comics, and Manga.

Amazon claims the feature is "a great way to remind you to set aside more time to read" — and it'll certainly be welcomed by many Kindle owners. Users have been asking for it pretty much since the first Kindle launched, so we’re glad to see Amazon is finally implementing it, even if it has taken them nearly a decade and a half to do so.

All three current Kindle models will receive this feature: the 5.13.5 firmware update is coming to selected versions of the Amazon Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis, plus one version of the older Kindle Voyage. Here's the full list:

Amazon Kindle (8th and 10th generation)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (7th and 10th generation)

Amazon Kindle Oasis (8th, 9th and 10th generation)

Amazon Kindle Voyage (7th generation)

Enabling the feature on these devices is super simple: once your e-reader has been updated, a toggle option will appear in the system settings. And the ability to switch the feature on and off may come in handy, given that you might not want everyone around you knowing that you’re enjoying some trashy romantic fiction.

What's more, Good Ereader has discovered that the feature is also compatible with ebooks that have been sideloaded, which means those that have been purchased somewhere other than the Kindle Store will also work.

Disappointingly, the editions of Kindle marked as Special Offer models, which are significantly cheaper due to the inclusion of in-device advertisements, won’t be receiving this feature — though you can remove ads for a $20 fee.

The firmware update is being rolled out globally right now, so it should arrive on your Kindle soon.