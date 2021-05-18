Android 12's new interface will bring some big changes to your phone

Android 12 is coming and now we know a bit more about what it'll look like. At Google I/O 2021, the company took the wraps off the new Material design and it looks gorgeous. There hasn't been this big of a change to the UI since at least Android Lollipop seven years ago.

From color palettes that change based on your wallpaper to a whole new notification shade, Android 12 is a lot more than an iterative update. The Pixel phones slated for this fall will look a whole lot different later this year.

Specifically, Quick Settings has also been changed with much larger bubbles with labels. Android 12 places GPay and Home settings are front and center instead of hiding in the power menu.

(Image credit: Google)

Speaking of the power button, you can now summon Assistant with a long press (much like Siri on an iPhone or Bixby on a Galaxy).

(Image credit: Google)

Android 12 just got a lot more exciting. Stay tuned for more Google I/O coverage.