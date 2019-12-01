Amazon has some UNMISSABLE deals on baby car seats for Cyber Monday

Your child's car safety is, of course, paramount. It's likely that a baby car seat will be your first significant purchase before bringing baby home from the hospital. But like everything for babies, there are so many choices out there. How can you know that you're getting the protection your baby needs for the right amount of dollars?

Events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a great opportunity to get more protection for your hard-earned dollars. Well, we've done the legwork for you: these are the best deals on Amazon's Cyber Monday sale right now.

Graco Atlas 65 2 in 1 Harness Booster Seat | Was $129.99 | Now $80.75 from Amazon Save 38%: The Graco Atlas 65 works as both a five-point forward-facing car seat and high back belt positioning booster. The harness system adjusts the height and headrest at the same time, ensuring your child is always properly secured. And it has two cup holders, so their drink is always close by.View Deal

Safety 1st Grow and Go 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat | Was $179.00 | Now $119.99 from Amazon Save 33%: The Grow and Go is built to grow with your little one, through three stages: rear-facing travel (5 to 40 lbs), forward-facing travel (22 to 65 lbs), then as a belt-position booster (40 to 100 lbs). It also features side impact protection, harness holders and two cup holders for easy drinks access.View Deal

Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible Car Seat, Devoted Black | Was $269.99 | Now $195.06 from Amazon Save 28%: The Pria 85 works in both rear (14 to 40 lbs) and forward facing (22 to 85 lbs) modes with a five-point harness that adjusts from the front of the seat. It's also easy to clean with a seat pad that unsnaps and slips off, ready for the washing machine.View Deal

Britax Advocate ClickTight Anti-Rebound Bar Convertible Car Seat | Was $394.99 | Now $315.99 from Amazon Save 20%: The ventilated mesh fabric in this Britax Advocate seat gives your child added comfort but where it really shines is with its safety features. There are three layers of side impact protection, a steel frame, and an impact-absorbing base. Suitable for both rear and forward-facing positions.View Deal

Graco SnugRide SnugLock 30 Infant Car Seat | Was $139.99 | Now $95.19 from Amazon Save 32%: The Graco SnugRide has an adjustable base that offers four recline positions, providing the right position for proper installation. It grows with and helps protect rear-facing infants from 4 to 30 lbs, and up to 30 inches.View Deal

Looking for a different baby car seat? Then take a look at our guide to the Best baby car seats of 2019.