Amazon Spin & Win lets you win $20 for Black Friday — here's how to play

If you want to save a little extra this Black Friday there’s a way to get up to $20 extra off on the best Amazon Black Friday deals .

Until Cyber Monday, November 28, at 11:59 pm P.T., Amazon customers can Spin & Win for a chance to win up to $20 in Amazon credit (opens in new tab) to use in the Amazon Shopping app. You do have to use the Amazon Shopping app to access this deal and use your winnings — the Amazon.com site won’t work for this one.

Even if you don’t win, you still have a chance to win something. Everyone who spins the wheel will get entered into a sweepstake to win $500 that chooses a winner and resets daily. So start spinning now to save a bit of money.

Amazon Spin to Win: How it works

To play Amazon Shopping’s Spin to Win game, you’ll need an Amazon account and the Amazon Shopping app. You can scan the QR code at the top of this article to download the app.

Once you’re logged in to the app, search for "Spin and Win" in the search bar. At the top of the results will be a banner graphic to access the game. Tap it, then give the wheel a spin to see if you win. If you're a winner, follow the instructions on your screen to claim your prize. And don’t forget, you'll still be automatically entered into the sweepstakes, so just because you didn’t get lucky doesn’t mean your luck has run out.

Amazon Spin to Win: Odds

Amazon says that they will award a total of 68,000 Instant Win prizes throughout the weeklong promotion (8 days, 8,500 prizes per day). The prizes consist of the following:

$5.00 Amazon Shopping app credit. There are 5,000 available per day, with the odds of winning each day at 1:1000.

$10.00 Amazon Shopping app credit. There are 2,500 available per day, with the odds of winning each day at 1:2000.

$20.00 Amazon Shopping app credit. There are 1,000 available per day, with the odds of winning each day at 1:5000.

