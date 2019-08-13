Amazon Sale: Buy One Video Game, Get Second 50% Off

We're in the middle of back-to-school season and while most shoppers are looking for backpack deals and laptop deals, Amazon has a different kind of treat in store for us.

For a limited time, when you buy one video game at Amazon, you'll get another at 50% off. The BOGO sale applies to select games only. However, it's one of the best video game deals we've seen from Amazon in quite some time. And while there are plenty of old titles in the mix, there are some solid titles we wouldn't mind adding to our library.

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $48 @ Amazon

Bigger, bloodier, and boasting the best graphics to date, the latest Mortal Kombat installment doesn't disappoint. This title is a must for any gaming library.

Bendy and the Ink Machine: for $19 @ Amazon

Part first-person puzzle, part horror, Bendy and the Ink Machine is a unique game that'll keep you playing for hours. It's not on sale per se, but it's part of the BOGO sale, which means you can get it for 50% off.

God of War: was $29 now $27 @ Amazon

The latest iteration of the franchise takes the God of War legacy and expands upon it brilliantly, delivering a mature story that allows Kratos to grow up. It's older, wiser, and fun to play.

Madden NFL 20 Superstar Ed: was $79 now $76 @ Amazon

Unlike the standard Madden NFL 20, the Superstar Edition includes 12 Gold team Fantasy packs, 1 unique superstar ability, and 1 small training quick sell pack. Prime members can get it for $76.99.

Unfortunately, there are no Switch titles in Amazon's sale. But Xbox One and PS4 titles are abundant. Also, you may have noticed the Moleskin Classic Notebook is part of the BOGO sale. We're not sure why, but it is indeed part of the BOGO video game sale.

There's no telling when the sale could end, but some titles are already in limited quantities. So jump on this BOGO deal while you still can.