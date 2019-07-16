Act Fast: $200 Off Eero Mesh Router for Prime Day

If your home has too many Wi-Fi deadspots for your liking, a mesh router can help to make sure that every inch in your home has connectivity. And on Amazon Prime Day, you've got a chance to save big the Eero Home Wi-Fi System, with a $200 discount knocking the price down to $199.

Eero Home WiFi System: was $399 now just $199 @ Amazon

Mesh routers like Eero's Home WiFi System can fill a large home with a wireless signal, eliminating deadspots. This $200 Prime Day discount lets you enjoy the extended coverage of a mesh router without the higher cost.

Eero's Wi-Fi System includes an Eero Pro router plus a pair of beacons that you set up to bathe your home in Wi-Fi. With two beacons, Eero says you should be able to provide a continuous Wi-Fi network for up to a four-bedroom home. As a tri-band router, the Eero Pro is capable of sending out Wi-Fi across three radio bands at the same time.

We reviewed the original Eero router and found it offered a strong radio signal and very good security. Eero has since come out with a newer version that delivers improved wireless coverage, and this is the model that's currently on sale at Amazon.

Mesh routers are ideal for larger homes, but those extra beacons can drive up the cost above what you'd pay for a traditional router. The discounted sales price on the Eero system lets you opt for the more extensive coverage of a mesh router without the added expense.