All four new iPhone 12 models just leaked: Here’s the full lineup

The iPhone 11 launched in three varieties with the regular iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, but a new report says that Apple will launch four iPhone 12 models this Fall.

As reported by MacRumors, a UBS analyst note predicts the following from Apple when it pulls back the curtain on the iPhone 12:

6.7-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM

triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM 6.1-inch iPhone: triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM

triple-lens rear camera with 3D sensing and 6GB of RAM 6.1-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM

dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM 5.4-inch iPhone: dual-lens rear camera and 4GB of RAM



iPhone 12 sizes: Right sizing the lineup

There’s two things that stand out about the purported iPhone 12 family. The first is that Apple would be planning two 6.1-inch models. It is probably a bit odd for shoppers that today’s 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro costs $999 while the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 starts at $699. There’s an expectation that a bigger screen commands a more expensive price, so slotting a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro into the mix makes sense, especially if Apple can trim the bezels further.

If this report proves true, Apple would also grow its largest phone from 6.5 inches to 6.7 inches with the iPhone 12 Max. This would be a bit smaller than the 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus but still among the biggest phones on the market.

iPhone 12 Pro to get 50% RAM boost

The second interesting tidbit is that Apple is planning to equip the two.iPhone 12 Pro models with 6GB of RAM, which is up from 4GB today. Android phone fans will be quick to point out that flagships like the Galaxy S10 Plus and OnePlus 7T come with up to 12GB of RAM. And the upcoming Galaxy S20 Ultra is rumored to pack up to a whopping 16GB of RAM.

Then again, the performance and multitasking prowess of a given phone is dependent on the OS and not just the amount of memory the device has. And iOS is widely considered to be more streamlined than Android by developers. Plus, the iPhone 12’s new A14 Bionic processor could very well outperform the Snapdragon 865 CPU inside Galaxy S20. We'll have to see how well the iPhone 12 performs in our lab tests.

iPhone 12 cameras: Now with 3D sensing

When it comes to cameras, it looks like Apple will once again equip the Pro phones with triple-lens cameras, which would presumably include a wide-angle lens, and ultra-wide angle camera and a telephoto lens but the research note adds 3D sensing. This would likely improve performance in iOS augmented reality applications.

The smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 (or is it the iPhone SE 2?) and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 would get dual-lens cameras on the back along with 4GB of RAM. We would expect the same as with the iPhone 11: one ultra-wide angle camera and a standard wide-angle lens.

Outlook

At least two iPhone 12 models are also expected to get 5G connectivity this fall, though 5G is not mentioned in this particular report. The iPhone 12 should support both mmWave technology and low-band frequencies for longer range.

Now, this is just one analyst note, but it lines up with previous iPhone 12 leaks we’ve seen. Be sure to check out our iPhone 12 rumors page to stay up to date on all of the latest news as more info emerges on Apple’s 2020 phones.