9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (Nov. 17-19)

The Crown season 6 part 1 (Netflix)

You know a series is one of Netflix’s biggest hits when they split its seasons. The streamer did it with Stranger Things, The Witcher, You and now The Crown. The first part of season 6 will chronicle the final days of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Divorced from Prince Charles (Dominic West), she embarks on a romance with Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla). Though she’s no longer technically a royal, Diana is hounded by paparazzi at every turn. The constant, unending attention gives her anxiety, which is perceived by her sons, teen Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Fflyn Edwards). When it all comes to a tragic end in a Paris tunnel, Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) faces a challenge that threatens the future of the monarchy.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV Plus)

The Monsterverse may be a newer creation, but the primary characters of Godzilla and King Kong have been around for decades. Mostly, they’ve resided in the movie theater, but now they’re coming to your television in this new series.

After the events of 2014’s Godzilla, which leveled San Francisco and shocked the world by revealing the existence of monsters, schoolteacher Cate (Anna Sawai) journeys to Japan to learn more about her deceased father and his connection to the shadowy organization known as Monarch. Clues ultimately lead them to Army officer Lee Shaw (played in two time periods by father/son duo Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell) and long-buried secrets.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World remains one of the most entertaining yet underrated movies of the last several decades. It mashed up action, adventure, comedy and romance and featured an excellent cast stacked with young talent (Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick).

That cast returns to voice their characters in this anime series take on the original graphic novels. Like the movie, it follows Scott after he meets his dream girl Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her.

A Murder at the End of the World (FX on Hulu)

This murder mystery limited series takes a page from Agatha Christie — and Christie-influenced filmmakers like Rian Johnson and Kenneth Branagh — by gathering a group of guests in a remote country house. These whodunits always have a detective on scene and this time, she’s a tech-savvy Gen Z hacker named Darby Hart (Emma Corrison). She and eight others are invited by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to a retreat, and when one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must call upon her sleuthing skills to find the killer before they strike again.

Julia season 2 (Max)

The delightful and delicious chronicle of cooking icon Julia Child’s extraordinary life is back — and headed to France! With her revolutionary cooking show now airing on television, Julia (Sarah Lancashire) and her loving husband Paul (David Hyde Pierce) must navigate her newfound fame and their shifting power dynamic. They enjoy a carefree, sun-soaked holiday in Paris and the French Riviera, but when they return home, they discover Julia’s success has changed everything.

NCIS: Sydney (CBS)

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is headed Down Under in the latest iteration of the incredibly successful procedural franchise following Los Angeles, New Orleans and Hawaii. The spinoff was intended only for Australian viewers, but the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes led CBS to import it stateside. With international tensions rising in the Indo-Pacific, American NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police members are recruited to join a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check.

Rustin (Netflix)

This biopic centers on Bayard Rustin, the architect of the momentous 1963 March on Washington — where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I have a dream” speech. Yet, Rustin was relegated to a footnote in history, mostly due to his homosexuality. As the activist, Colman Domingo gives a fiery performance that will likely draw many accolades during awards season. The film chronicles how Rustin conceives and plans the largest nonviolent protest in the United States, joining forces with King (Aml Ameen) and other civil rights moment leaders like A. Philip Randolph (Glynn Turman) and Rep. Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (Jeffrey Wright).

Best. Christmas. Ever! (Netflix)

It’s a wonderful life … for Jackie (Brandy). She seems to have it all — handsome husband, beautiful home — which she recounts in detail in her annual holiday newsletter. It makes her old college friend Charlotte (Heather Graham) feel like a lump of coal. When Charlotte “accidentally” turns up on Jackie’s doorstep days before Christmas with her husband (Jason Biggs) and kids, it’s a chance for Charlotte to find the truth behind the perfect facade. But Charlotte soon discovers that the grass holly is not always greener on the other side.

Dashing Through the Snow (Disney Plus)

This heartwarming holiday tale stars Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as a social worker for the Atlanta police department. Eddie turned his back on Christmas years ago due to a traumatic childhood experience. When his estranged wife Allison (Teyonah Parris) asks him to take their 9-year-old daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) to work with him on Christmas Eve, they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick (Lil Rel Howery). Soon, Eddie and his daughter are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas.

