7 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 19-21)

Beat the winter blues by cozying up with one of the new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services.

This weekend's watch list is led by the premium video-on-demand debut of "The Marvels," the most recent MCU movie featuring a terrific trio of stars in Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani.

On the TV side, see if you can solve the whodunit on "Death and Other Details," fall into the rollicking adventure "Zorro," and root for romance on "Love on the Spectrum U.S." season 2. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

‘Death and Other Details’ (Hulu)

Step aside, Hercule Poirot and Benoit Blanc — Rufus Cotesworth is on this case. This murder-mystery series follows the brilliant and dynamic Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who unfortunately becomes the prime suspect in a perplexing murder aboard a sumptuously restored Mediterranean yacht. The other potential culprits include all of the pampered elite guests and weary crew members on board. To prove her innocence, Imogene must team up with renowned detective Rufus Cotesworth (portrayed by Mandy Patinkin).

Streaming now on Hulu

‘The Woman in the Wall’ (Showtime)

Another weekend, another thriller miniseries to get into. One fateful morning, Lorna Brady (Ruth Wilson) awakens to the shocking discovery of a lifeless body in her home in the Irish town of Kilkinure. She has no idea of their identity — nor whether she played a role in what appears to be a murder. Lorna struggles with intense sleepwalking, which traces its roots back to the traumatic events that unfolded in her youth. At the age of 15, she was forcibly removed from her home and confined to the Kilkinure Convent, an infamous Magdalene Laundry. There, she gave birth to her daughter Agnes, who was cruelly taken from her and whose fate remains shrouded in mystery.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Zorro’ (Prime Video)

Embark on a fresh interpretation of the iconic vigilante figure in this action-packed Spanish-language adventure series. In the year 1834, California is a battleground for various factions — ranging from old colonizers and Russian oligarchs to French aristocrats and the newly established United States of America. Caught in the crossfire are the perennial victims: farmers, miners, Mexican laborers, immigrants, and indigenous residents with deep roots in the land. Amidst this turmoil, the beacon of hope emerges in the form of Diego de la Vega (portrayed by Miguel Bernardeau), a young hero driven by a quest for vengeance.

Streaming on Prime Video

‘On the Roam’ (Max)

Aquaman is leaving the seas to traverse dry land. Jason Momoa gets into his natural “dirtbag” mode — what he describes as “someone who’s really in nature, who’s constantly on the road” — in this docu-series that takes him across the United States chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship. He interviews and collaborates with artists and craftsmen for projects like rebuilding historic bikes with experts in North Carolina and racing them on a dirt track.

Streaming now on Max

‘Love on Spectrum U.S.’ season 2 (Netflix)

Not every dating show on Netflix thrives on drama (side-eye to "Love Is Blind"); this touching docu-series takes a thoughtful and compassionate dive into the romantic experiences of individuals on the autism spectrum. In season 2, a mix of fresh faces and familiar ones — like Dani, Abbey, Steve, and James — embark on the thrilling yet daunting quest to find their perfect matches. Their journeys are universally relatable, making it a narrative that resonates with everyone.

Streaming on Netflix

Movie Premieres

‘The Marvels’ (PVOD)

The latest MCU movie got an undeserved bad rap and a resulting poor box office showing. I thoroughly enjoyed it for what it was — an action bonanza with a side of snarky banter. Isn’t that what an MCU movie is? The superhero saga merges the stories of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the delightful Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). When a new Kree leader (Zawe Ashton) tears a new wormhole into space, the trio inadvertently begin trading places. They must team up and use their different light-based powers to fight the Kree and save various planets, including Earth.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Dumb Money’ (Netflix)

The GameStop stock brouhaha of 2021 is the latest entry in the true financial crime/scam/scandal genre. If you recall, the “short squeeze” has its origins on Reddit and managed to take down a hedge fund. The fictionalized adaptation centers on a regular guy named Keith Gill (Paul Dano) who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it on message boards. His stock tip becomes a movement and his posts start blowing up — as does his life and the lives of many others. Billionaires unhappy about losing money fight back, the government gets involved and the market goes haywire.

Streaming now on Netflix