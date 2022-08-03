Prey release date and time: How to watch Predator prequel online

Predator fans will watch Prey online on Hulu with mixed expectations. While the trailer looks great, recent Predator sequels have left fans underwhelmed to put it nicely. So, we're happy to see that Prey looks to deliver a simple approach to its storytelling, giving us a glimpse at a Predator attack on Earth that took place 300 years ago.

Prey release date and time Prey premieres on Friday (August 5) at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Naru (Amber Midthunder) is a young Comanche warrior, who is concerned and on the hunt after seeing a very ominous set of clouds that looked electric. After one encounter with a bear, she's given more reason to be concerned, as that bear is levitated into the air.

What follows is a story where a single Predator looks to take on Naru's tribe. And, as you might have guessed, that Predator isn't at much of disadvantage when it comes to the numbers.

Such is the power of advanced weapons. So, while Naru thinks that she is the hunter and her unnamed enemy is her prey? It looks like the roles may be reversed.

Here's what you need to know about watching Prey online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Prey online in the U.S.

Prey will stream on Hulu (opens in new tab) starting at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, August 5.

Prey is 97 minutes. Hulu is only available in the U.S..

(opens in new tab) Hulu (opens in new tab) offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial (opens in new tab), after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

How to watch Prey in Canada, the UK and Australia

While Hulu may not available everywhere, so fans around the world should be happy to know that they'll be able to watch Prey on Disney Plus' Star channel (opens in new tab).

International versions of Disney Plus should be getting Prey on Friday (August 5).

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki, Turning Red and more.

If you're a traveler who wants to access the services you've already paid for, look into one of the best VPNs.

Prey cast

The titular Prey, Naru, a young Comanche warrior, is played by Amber Midthunder. She is opposite Dane DiLiegro, who plays the Predator hunting her.

The rest of the cast is as follows