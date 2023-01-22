7 best new Hulu movies that are 85% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

More new movies arrive on Hulu every month, adding to its already stacked library. Our second pick among the best streaming services , Hulu’s movie selection includes Oscar winners like Parasite and Nomadland, as well as crowd pleasers like Spider-Man and Inception.

Scrolling through so many options could take up your entire movie night, though, which is why we’re here to help by highlighting the best new Hulu movies with great Rotten Tomatoes scores.The reviews aggregator issues ratings for movies and TV shows based on reviews by critics and audience members.

If you are looking for quality movies, you can seek out ones that are certified “fresh,” which means at least 60 percent of reviews are positive. For an even more slam-dunk choice, you can watch a movie with a 85 percent score or higher — essentially at least a B grade. Here are some new Hulu movies to stream right now.

Hell or High Water (2016)

Before the hit TV series Yellowstone was a twinkle in Taylor Sheridan’s eye, he penned contemporary Western Hell or High Water, which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Certain aspects of the film — a sense of outlawness, the exploration of moral codes, the ambiguity of justice — carry over to Sheridan’s current work, like the various Yellowstone shows and Mayor of Kingstown.

Hell or High Water stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as brothers who rob banks in rural Texas. This desperate act is fueled by the desire to save their family ranch. Unfortunately, Texas Ranger Marcus Hamilton (Jeff Bridges) is hot on their trail and determined to bring them down.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Genre: Crime drama

The Triplets of Belleville (2003)

This quirky, charming French adventure was the first PG-13 nominee for Best Animated Film in 2003 (where it ran into the behemoth Finding Nemo). The inventive, unique style of drawing pairs with a thrilling story, all told with very little dialogue and mostly pantomime.

An elderly Frenchwoman named Madame Souza finds herself embroiled in international intrigue when her grandson and Tour de France cyclist Champion is kidnapped by the mafia. Along with faithful hound Bruno, she pursues them to the city of Belleville. There, she befriends a trio of music hall singers, who help her in the quest to save her grandson.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Genre: Animated comedy

Take Shelter (2011)

Powerhouse performers Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain team up in this under-the-radar indie drama that ratchets up the tension to unbearable levels. Curtis LaForche is an ordinary Ohio man whose inner mind is anything but. He experiences apocalyptic dreams and hallucinations of a coming storm, though he hides them from wife Samantha and their deaf daughter.

Worried he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, Curtis channels his frenetic energy into renovating a storm shelter in his backyard, which strains his relationships with Samantha and their neighbors.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Genre: Psychological thriller

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The coming-of-age classic is as relevant to today’s teens as it was to GenXers. The story works because of its simplicity: five high school students from different walks of life are forced to serve Saturday detention. Each fits a distinct category or clique: Confident jock Andrew (Emilio Estevez), popular princess Claire (Molly Ringwald), brainy nerd Brian (Anthony Michael Hall), oddball outcast Allison (Ally Sheedy) and troublemaking rebel John (Judd Nelson).

But over the course of the day, as they reveal their innermost thoughts and feelings, the seemingly insurmountable social barriers between them fall away. They discover they are not so different from each other in all the ways that count.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Genre: Comedy/drama

Zombieland (2009)

The zombie drama’s set-up isn’t particularly unique — a virus ravages the world and turns many humans into flesh-eating undead monsters — but the appealing character and sharp wit make it stand out among the hordes.

A geeky college student known as Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) joins forces with three other survivors: Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Emma Stone (Wichita) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). As they journey to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles, Columbus devises a list of rules to help them survive the zombies.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Genre: Horror/comedy

Heat (1995)

Michael Mann’s suspenseful thriller is considered a classic thanks to phenomenal performances from Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. They spend very little time together on screen, but when they finally face off in a tense diner scene, fireworks ensue.

De Niro is master thief Neil McCauley, who is dealing with the recent actions of a volatile, rogue crew member. Pacino is Lieutenant Hanna, who is looking to capture McCauley while tending to difficult personal problems. With a final heist in the works, the cop and robber will necessarily clash — despite the respect they’ve developed for each other.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Genre: Crime drama

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Let’s talk about sex, baby — not having any. That’s the dilemma faced by Andy (Steve Carell), a shy 40-year-old electronic store worker. He’s never had sex and after various failed attempts, he lives alone and spends most of his time playing video games and collecting action figures.

His friends (Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, Seth Rogen) decide to help him achieve the milestone with advice, social events and even a hooker. When Andy starts seeing Trish (Catherine Keener), he’s relieved when she sets a 20-date rule for having sex. But when the time approaches, will Andy be too nervous to do the deed?