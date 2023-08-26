7 best Leonardo DiCaprio movies to watch on Netflix, Max and Prime Video

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. The LA-born actor has spent the last two decades building a filmography stuffed with award-winning and critically acclaimed movies ranging from period-piece dramas to sci-fi action films.

If you’re looking for something to watch that features Leo, then you’ve come to the right place. We’re rounding up some of the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies that can be watched across several of the best streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video and Max.

There’s something for everybody on this list from an epic drama set aboard a supposedly unsinkable ship (spoiler: it wasn’t) to a decadent comedy set in the boarish world of banking. There’s also Quentin Tarantino's take on Hollywood and a Steven Spielberg flick that sees Leo attempt to evade Tom Hanks. So, let's cut to the chase, these are the 7 best Leonardo DiCaprio movies that you can watch right now.

Titanic (1997)

The first film to ever gross more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, Titanic is a juggernaut in just about every sense of the word. Director James Cameron’s romantic epic stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as a pair of star-crossed lovers onboard the ship’s maiden — and ultimately only — voyage, and it’s been a date night favorite for more than 25 years.

DiCaprio plays Jack Dawson, a struggling young artist who wins a ticket on the Titanic in a poker game. Once on deck he meets Rose, a dissatisfied upper-class girl who is set to marry a wealthy financier against her will. The two are from completely separate worlds but quickly strike up a deep connection. However, soon fate threatens to tear them apart as the passenger liner strikes an iceberg and the most infamous maritime disaster in human history unfolds around them.

Genre: Romantic drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Stream it on Netflix

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Catch Me If You Can is arguably one of Steven Spielberg’s most overlooked films. It's

based on the autographical book of the same name written by American conman Frank Abagnale, although the convicted felon's account of his own deeds is heavily disputed by some. Blending together a crime caper with light comedy, Catch Me If You Can is an enjoyable watch with two beloved actors underpinning its strong writing and sharp direction.

Catch Me If You Can follows Frank Abagnale (DiCaprio) from a miscreant runaway performing card scams on the streets of New York to a full-blown conman duping people out of millions of dollars and pretending to be a Pan Am airline pilot. With a silver tongue and an innate ability to say the right things at the right time, Frank quickly builds a lavish life for himself. But his actions attract the attention of FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) who becomes obsessed with catching the crook.

Genre: Biopic

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Amazon VOD

The Departed (2006)

A remake of 2002’s Infernal Affairs, The Departed is a twisting crime thriller that will have you second-guessing the allegiances and motivations of just about every single character. Winner of Best Picture and Best Director (for Martin Scorsese) at the 79th Academy Awards, The Departed is one of the most celebrated picks on this entire list, and the very definition of a must-see movie.

The Departed centers on a war between the South Boston police force and an Irish-American crime syndicate. To get the upper hand rookie cop Billy Costigan (DiCaprio) goes undercover in an effort to get closer to gang leader Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). But at the same time a young criminal (Matt Damon), has infiltrated the police unit and is actually informing for Costello. In order to protect their own true allegiance, these two men must race against time discover the other’s identity, and expose their opposite before they can be unmasked themselves.

Genre: Crime thriller

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Netflix or Max

Inception (2010)

Often cited as Christopher Nolan’s best work, Inception is a blockbuster that features a star-studded lineup of top-tier talent including Leonardo DiCaprio (obviously!), Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Michael Caine. Frankly, the cast list alone should be enough to sell you on this movie.

This sci-fi thriller is set in a world where talented professionals infiltrate dreams in order to steal information, and Dom Cobb (DiCaprio) is one of the best in the business. Hired by an enigmatic businessman (Ken Watanabe), Dom is tasked with a job previously thought impossible: planting an idea in somebody’s mind. He must assemble a crack team, and step into the dream world where the target’s subconscious will fight back against these intruders.

Genre: Sci-fi

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Stream it on Amazon VOD

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street is obnoxious, seedy and morally bankrupt. It’s also extremely foul-mouthed, setting a Guinness World Record for the most amount of cursing in a single film. And yet, it’s arguably the most downright enjoyable film on this list with a wicked sense of humor and a raucous tone. Based on the memoirs of stockbroker Jordon Belfort, it’s a sinful portrayal of the depravities of the financial world, but it’s careful never to celebrate the actions of a man who was ultimately judged to be a criminal by the Federal government.

DiCaprio plays Belford from his early days as an upcoming stockbroker selling penny stocks to the financially illiterate all the way up to his role as CEO of bogus brokerage Stratton Oakmont, which briefly became a major player on Wall Street. The darkly humorous movie also features Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. Rest assured, The Wolf of Wall Street is a hoot even if you don’t know the first thing about the stock market.

Genre: Biopic

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Stream it on Prime Video

The Revenant (2015)

The movie that finally won Leo his Oscar, The Revenant is a visually stunning survival-drama set in 19th-century America. Be warned that viewers of a weak stomach will need to look away during a particularly brutal scene as DiCaprio’s character, a fur trapper named Hugh Glass, is brutally mauled by a grizzly bear. And after enduring that misfortune, he's left for dead by a member of his hunting group (the equally excellent Tom Hardy). Barely half-alive, Glass must rely on his legendary survival skills to return to civilization and get his revenge on his former companion.

Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu won his second consecutive Oscar for The Revenant, and it was a well-deserved honor. DiCaprio’s leading performance is undoubtedly captivating, but the filmmaking on display is even more memorizing. The Revenant is beautiful throughout, and while its story of suffering and revenge is often harrowing, its exploration of the human will to survive is also rather inspiring.

Genre: Historical drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Stream it on Amazon VOD

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

DiCaprio’s second collaboration with director Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is an engrossing love letter to 60s Hollywood. With Tarantino's trademark style, humor and penchant for cathartic violence, it’s a movie that succeeds in just about every category. Plus, it’s spawned one of the internet’s most enduring memes, which is just an added bonus.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows Rick Dalton, a fading star who is struggling to adjust to the rapidly changing industry around him. But with his loyal stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), at his side, Dalton works to recapture his fame and success. At the same time, the film also focuses on real-life actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), and the events that brought the golden era of Hollywood to a close. Essentially, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is Tarantino’s love letter to the movies.

Genre: Comedy-drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Stream it on Amazon VOD or Starz