YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is just $109 per season for students

The NFL 2023 season starts on September 7. To kick off the new season, YouTube has announced its upcoming NFL Sunday Ticket student discount. According to YouTube, the plan will go live "within the next week."

Once the plan goes live, students enrolled in a college or university can get an NFL Sunday Ticket student plan for $109 for the season. Additionally, students can add NFL RedZone for $40 more. By comparison, NFL Sunday Ticket traditionally costs $399 for non-students or $439 with NFL RedZone.

NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan: $109/season @ YouTube

NFL Sunday Ticket lets you watch every out-of-market Sunday NFL game online for a single per-season fee of $399. However, the new NFL Sunday Ticket student plan lets you enjoy the season at a discounted price of $109. (You'll need to verify your student eligibility via SheerID). Additionally, students can get NFL RedZone for just $10 more. Hosted by Scott Hanson, the commercial-free NFL RedZone gives viewers access to seven hours of football.

NFL Sunday Ticket lets you watch every regular season Sunday afternoon NFL live stream on your TV and supported devices. Unfortunately, student plans don't include family sharing. That means you can only watch on the device you're currently signed into. Additionally, students must pay the $109 upfront (there is no monthly option).

YouTube hasn't given a precise date when the plan will go live. However, it should be going live soon. When it does, go to the youtube.com/nfl page and click the "Get NFL Sunday Ticket" button. Next, look for the "Eligible students can save with a student plan" option. Remember, you'll need to verify your student eligibility via SheerID in order to get the discounted price.