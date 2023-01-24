200 malicious Android and iOS apps draining bank accounts — check your phone now

If you need another reminder to be careful when downloading new apps for your devices, a new batch of malicious apps has been discovered stealing both data and money from unsuspecting users.

As reported by Laptop Mag (opens in new tab), these 203 malicious iOS and Android apps were first discovered by Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). DES made the decision to inform the public about these bad apps on its Facebook page (opens in new tab) after they were found stealing personal information, draining users’ bank accounts , remotely taking control of infected smartphones and being used to commit identity theft .

The apps in question cover a wide variety of categories from chat apps to photo filters to custom keyboards and PDF convertors. However, the one thing they all share in common is the fact that they contain malware and perform other malicious actions once installed on your smartphone.

Neither DES or the NCSC has shared any additional info on which malware strain these apps are spreading to vulnerable smartphones, just that they’re dangerous. Both organizations are also working with Google and Apple to have these apps removed from their respective app stores.

For this reason, you should remove any of these apps if they’re installed on either your Android smartphone or iPhone. While the security researchers who have discovered large batches of bad apps like this in the past have differentiated which apps are for iOS or Android, that isn’t the case here, so you’ll need to go through the list of apps below yourself and see if any of them stick out.

Delete these apps now

To save you the trouble of having to go through DES’ Facebook post, we’ve compiled the full list of these 203 malicious apps below. If any of them are installed on your smartphone or tablet, it’s highly recommended that you remove them immediately.

4K Pro Camera 4K Wallpapers Auto Changer Advanced SMS aipic - Magic Photo Editor All Good PDF Scanner All Language Translate All Photo Translator Art Filters Astro + Horoscope & Astrology Astroline: The Daily Horoscope Auto Sticker Maker Studio Avatar Maker Character Creator Baby Sticker- Track Milestones Bass Booster Volume Power Amp Battery Charging Animations Battery Wallpaper Battery Charging Animations Bubble -Effects Beat.ly Music Video Maker Beat maker pro Beauty Filter Blood Pressure Checker Blood Pressure Diary Blue Scanner Blur Image Caller Theme CallMe Phone Themes Call Skins Camera Translator Care Message Cartoons Me Cashe Cleaner Chat Online Chat SMS Chat Text SMS Classic Emoji Keyboard Classic Game Messenger Coco camera v1.1 Come Messages Contact Background Cool Keyboard Cool Messages Creative 3D Launcher Creative Emoji Keyboard Custom Themed Keyboard Cut, Paste Dazz Cam- D3D Photo Effect Dazzle – Insta stories editor Dazzling Keyboard Design Maker Desire Translate Direct Messenger Dizzi DJ it! Drink Water Drums: Play Beats & Drum Games Easy PDF Scanner edjing Mix edjing Pro EmojiOne Keyboard Emoji Theme Keyboard Equalizer+ HD music player Equalizer Fx: Bass Booster App Facelab FaceMe Facetory: Face Yoga & Exercise Fancy Charging Fancy SMS Flashlight Flash Alert On Call FLMX Fonts Emoji Keyboard Frame Frames Freeglow Camera 1.0.0 Funny Caller Funny Camera Funny Emoji Message Funny Keyboard Funny Wallpapers – Live Scree Gif Emoji Keyboard Girl Games: Unicorn Slime Guitar Play – Games & Songs Guitar – real games & lessons Guitar Tuner – Ukulele & Bass Halloween Coloring Handset – Second Phone Number Heart Emoji Stickers Highlight Story Cover Maker! Hi Text SMS Horoscope 2019 and Palm Reader Hub – Story Templates Maker Hummingbird PDF Converter – Photo to PDF Hyper Cleaner: Clean Phone iCons - Icon Changer App + iMessager Impresso Instant Messenger iWidget Pro Jambl: DJ Band & Beat Maker Jigsaw Puzzle Karaoke Songs Life Palmistry Lift: Story Maker Light Messages Live Wallpaper Maker: 4K Theme Loop Maker Pro Lucky Life MagicFX – Magic Video Effects Magic Photo Editor Memoristo: Brain Test, IQ Game Memory Silent Camera Menu Maker! Meticulous Scanner Metronome Pro – Beat & Tempo Metronome – Tap Tempo & Rhythm Mini PDF Scanner Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message Mood Balance: Self Care Tracker Music Zen – Relaxing Sounds MyCall – Call Personalization Nebula: Horoscope & Astrology Neon Theme Keyboar NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers Notes – reminders and lists Now QRcode Scan One Sentence Translator – Multifunctional Translator Painting Photo Editor Paper Doc Scanner Part Message Password Manager Path – Horoscope & Astrology PDF Scanner: Document Scan Personal Message Photo Collage Photo Editor & Background Eraser Photo Editor – Filters Effects Photo & Exif Editor Photo Filters & Effects Photoly Remove Object & Editor Photo To Sketch Piano Crush Piano Pista Pixomatic Poco Launcher Premium SMS Presets for Lightroom Private Game Messages Private Messenger Private SMS Professional Messenger Quick Talk Message Razer Keyboard & Theme RECOLLECT Retouch & Cutout Rich Theme Message Ringtones HD ScanGuru Scanner App Send SMS Simple Note Scanner SlidePic Slimy Smart Messages Smart SMS Messages Smart TV remote Smile Emoji Social Message SpeedPro Slow speed video edit Stickerfy: Sticker Maker Sticker Maker Stickers & GIF Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds Style Message Style Photo Collage Super Hero-Effect Sweet Pics - Baby Photo Edito Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus Tangram App Lock TeasEar: ASMR Slime Antistress Text Emoji SMS Text SMS Themes Chat Messenger Themes Photo Keyboard Timestamp Camera ToonApp Cartoon Photo Editor Translate Camera - Speak On Translator Guru: Voice & Text UltraFX - Effect Video Maker Unicc QR Scanner Unique Keyboard Universal PDF Scanner Vanilla Snap Camera Video Puzzles - Magic Puzzle Ringtones HD ∙ Ringtone Maker VOCHI Video Effects Editor Volume Booster Hearing Aid Volume Booster Louder Sound Equalizer Water Reminder WeDrum: Drums, Real Drum Games Widget PLUS+ – Photo & Weather Wow Beauty Camera Wow Translator Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect

How to stay safe from malicious apps on Android and iOS

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When it comes to staying safe from malicious apps, the first thing you need to do is to be extremely cautious when installing new software on your smartphone. Even if you’re downloading an app from an official app store, it could still be malicious. As such, you should always check app reviews and ratings in the store first before downloading anything. As app reviews can be faked though, you should also look for external reviews on other sites or even better — video reviews showing the app in action.

If you use one of the best Android phones , you should ensure that Google Play Protect is enabled as it continually scans your existing apps as well as any new ones you download for malware. At the same time, you may also want to install one of the best Android antivirus apps for additional protection.

Despite Google and Apple’s best efforts, bad apps will likely continue to slip through their defenses. For this reason, you should keep the old adage “if something seems too good to be true, it probably is” in mind. An app that promises to let you stream paid content for free or claims to pay out big rewards for using it is likely a scam and these apps need to be avoided at all costs.

For your own security, it's also worth sticking to more popular apps from established companies rather than downloading an app from a developer without a proven track record.