15 last-minute deals you can still get before Christmas

Heads up, procrastinators. December 24 is roughly a week away, which means now is the ideal time to wrap up any loose ends on your holiday shopping list.

As we've seen in the past, multiple retailers are offering free expedited shipping, so if you purchase something online today, it'll arrive at your doorstep within 24 or 48 hours. That means you'll be able to enjoy the coming weekend instead of spending it in a crammed retail store looking for last-minute gifts.

From Amazon to Walmart, we're rounding up the top 15 deals you can still get before Christmas with gifts spanning various categories and budgets.

Computers and Tablets

HP 14 Laptop: was $469 now $249 @ Walmart

The HP 14 Laptop comes with a current-gen Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It packs a 1366 x 768 LCD, which we normally wouldn't recommend, but it's now $20 cheaper than it was on Cyber Monday. It makes for a great starter laptop.View Deal

Gaming

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $55 @ Walmart

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for extended gameplay. Snag one now for $15 off its normal price. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Xbox One S All Digital Bundle: was $199 now $149 @ Walmart

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you a 1TB game console and three games for less than $150. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. Own it now for $50 off its regular price. Amazon offers the same price.View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Fallen Order is a visual spectacle. From its silky-smooth water effects to the glowing hot trail of destruction left by a lightsaber, this Star Wars game offers stylish combat and a complex story. The Xbox and PS4 versions are each $39. View Deal

Oculus Go (32GB): was $199 now $129 @ Oculus

The Oculus Go is Oculus' first all-in-one VR headset. It comes with a handheld controller and 32GB of onboard storage. The headset is compatible with most of the content in the Oculus library. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Oculus Quest w/ Star Wars: was $430 now $399 @ Oculus

The Oculus Quest is an all-in-one headset that delivers a high-end VR experience without tethering you to a PC or laptop. Currently, you can get it with all three Episodes of Vader Immortal for $399 ($29 off). View Deal

Headphones and Audio

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours with their charging case). Best Buy offers the same price.View Deal

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling performance for music and calls and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. Save $50 right now.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker is small enough to fit in your coat pocket, yet delivers impressively strong audio. It's an excellent stocking stuffer and now at its lowest price ever. Walmart offers the same price. View Deal

Smart Devices and Wearables

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $25 @ Walmart

Walmart has the compact Google Home Mini smart speaker for just $25. The Google Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Target

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch in one device. You get heart rate notifications, workout detection, phone calls, Apple Music and Siri support and a lot more for a low price. The GPS/42mm model is also on sale for $209.99 ($20 off). View Deal

Kitchen

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $28 now $15 @ Amazon

Be your own barista with the discounted Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $28, it's now discounted down to just $15.99, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee.View Deal