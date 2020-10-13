10 best Prime Day sales right now — cut through the crap

Amazon is launching thousands of Prime Day deals by the hour. However, not all of Amazon's deals are worth your time or money. Some Prime Day sales are rehashed deals dressed up to look like new, whereas others are just downright mediocre.

So we're cutting through the fat and bringing you the absolute best Prime Day sales you can get right now. These are the deals we'd buy ourselves or recommend to our friends and family. Remember, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals. In some cases, you must also log into your account to see the final price. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial.

10 best Prime Day sales now

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $114 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing the price of the entire AirPods family. However, it's the standard AirPods at $114.99 that's turning heads. We've never seen the AirPods at this price point before. If you can afford to spend a bit more, the AirPods Pro are on sale for $199, which is also their lowest price ever. (Albeit a price we've a few times since September). View Deal

Insignia 55" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $289 @ Amazon

This 2020 Fire TV offers HDR support, DTS Studio Sound, and an Alexa voice remote control for the low price of $289. It's the perfect TV deal if you have a small living room or a small budget. However, if you want the absolute cheapest 55-inch TV possible, Best Buy has the better deal. They have the TCL 55-inch 4K Android TV on sale for $249.99. A cheaper 55-inch TV you won't find. View Deal

MacBook Air: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's redesigned Magic Keyboard, which is actually great for typing. It's on sale for $899.99, but you get an extra $50 discount during the checkout process for a final price of just $849.99. An absolute steal for any Mac user. View Deal

Bissell Steam Mop: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

Steam, clean, and sanitize your floors with the Bissell Steam Mop. It eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria. It can be used on hardwood, ceramic, granite/marble, and linoleum. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $120 on this excellent entry-level robot vacuum cleaner. The iRobot Roomba 692 can handle both carpet and hardwood floors as well as pet hair. It uses sensors to detect dirty areas, and is loaded with smart features, including voice control. View Deal

Tuft & Needle Nod mattress: was $275 now $220 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking 20% off the Tuft & Needle Nod mattress. This is the manufacturer's most affordable mattress. It's currently on sale for $275, but drops to $220 during checkout. That's the least-expensive mattress deal we've seen this Prime Day. Meanwhile, the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress — their flagship mattress — is on sale for $280 at checkout. View Deal

Sony 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,498 now $1,298 @ Amazon

OLED TVs are getting some serious price cuts during Prime Day. Currently, Amazon has the Sony 55-inch A8H 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,298. That's $600 cheaper than its September price and the absolute cheapest OLED deal we've seen so far.View Deal

TP-Link Archer A7 router: was $79 now $51 @ Amazon

The TP-Link Archer A7 will give you solid Wi-Fi performance and features like parental controls and an easy setup, all for a super-affordable price. Quit paying a monthly fee to your ISP and get a great Wi-Fi router at a steal in this killer 35% off deal.View Deal

Amazon gift cards: buy $40, get $10 free @ Amazon

We love it when Amazon gives away freebies. Through October 14, when you purchase $40 or more in Amazon gift cards, you'll get a free $10 Amazon credit. With the holidays fast approaching, you can buy gift cards for your friends and family or — if you're like us — for yourself. Either way, you'll get that free $10 credit within two days of your purchase. View Deal

