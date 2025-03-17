Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599
If you were waiting to buy Saatva's top mattress for back pain at one of its lowest price, this is it
If you've been waiting to buy the Saatva RX mattress at one of its lowest prices of the year, this is it. For today only, there's a flash 15% off sitewide sale at Saatva on orders over $1,000. That means you can buy a queen Saatva Rx mattress for $2,890 at Saatva (was $3,399.)
Saatva is the brand behind the best mattress of the year for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. While the Classic is great for relieving general aches and pains, the Saatva RX is the brand's luxury solution to chronic back and joint conditions, such as arthritic and sciatica.
At $3,399 for a queen at full MSRP, the RX is certainly an investment — but a worthwhile one if severe back and joint pain is currently disrupting your sleep. However, today's 15% off sale means a significant saving of $509 for a queen, which is an excellent deal. If this isn't the deal for you, then check out this month's best mattress sales for more offers. For now, let's take a closer look at the Saatva Rx.
Saatva Rx mattress: twin was $1,99 $1,700 at Saatva
The Saatva RX tops our best mattress for back pain guide, thanks to its targeted support for chronic back and joint issues like sciatica, arthritis and scoliosis. The RX comes in one medium-firm option and contains gel-infused memory foam that contours to your body while you sleep. The lead tester for our Saatva Rx mattress review has mild scoliosis and found an immediate improvement in her pain levels when sleeping on the RX. Motion isolation is slightly disappointing, but that's a small price to pay for deep, blissful pressure relief along the spine and lumbar (that's down to the brands' patented Lumbar Zone Quilting.) This 15% off Saatva mattress sale is the deepest discount you'll get on this bed, but doesn't quite match the $2,801 price for a queen last seen in December. However, it still beats Black Friday prices. It comes with some industry-leading benefits including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove installation, which is especially great for those with mobility issues.
Looking for something cheaper? Try these...
Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $1,190 at Saatva
The Classic tops our best hybrid mattress guide of the year, scoring a near-perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review. It clears the competition with its luxurious 3" pillow top and five layers of foam and innersprings. It's customizable, with three firmness settings and two height profiles, meaning you can find the perfect feel for you. It comes with amazing benefits, including 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery.
The WinkBed mattress: twin was $1,149 now $849 at WinkBeds
The WinkBed offers sturdy, zoned support that keeps the spine aligned. Our WinkBed mattress review praised its excellent pressure relief, but noted that it sleeps a little hot (if that's an issue for you, check out our guide to the best cooling mattresses for reliable temperature regulation.) It's available in four firmness levels and there's also a latex-based Plus option for heavy bodies.
DreamCloud mattress: twin $419 + free accessories at DreamCloud Sleep
The DreamCloud hybrid offer medium firm support for back pain relief. It's a solid mattress, earning a near perfect score in our DreamCloud mattress review. It offers better motion isolation but doesn't match the specialist support of the RX. - but a worthwhile alternative if you have general aches and pains. It comes with a 365 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty. Plus, if you buy now, you can get up to $599 worth of free accessories including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillows.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
