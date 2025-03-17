Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599

Deals
By published

If you were waiting to buy Saatva's top mattress for back pain at one of its lowest price, this is it

The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
(Image credit: Saatva)

If you've been waiting to buy the Saatva RX mattress at one of its lowest prices of the year, this is it. For today only, there's a flash 15% off sitewide sale at Saatva on orders over $1,000. That means you can buy a queen Saatva Rx mattress for $2,890 at Saatva (was $3,399.)

Saatva is the brand behind the best mattress of the year for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. While the Classic is great for relieving general aches and pains, the Saatva RX is the brand's luxury solution to chronic back and joint conditions, such as arthritic and sciatica.

At $3,399 for a queen at full MSRP, the RX is certainly an investment — but a worthwhile one if severe back and joint pain is currently disrupting your sleep. However, today's 15% off sale means a significant saving of $509 for a queen, which is an excellent deal. If this isn't the deal for you, then check out this month's best mattress sales for more offers. For now, let's take a closer look at the Saatva Rx.

Saatva Rx mattress: twinwas $1,99$1,700 at Saatva

Saatva Rx mattress: twin was $1,99 $1,700 at Saatva
The Saatva RX tops our best mattress for back pain guide, thanks to its targeted support for chronic back and joint issues like sciatica, arthritis and scoliosis. The RX comes in one medium-firm option and contains gel-infused memory foam that contours to your body while you sleep. The lead tester for our Saatva Rx mattress review has mild scoliosis and found an immediate improvement in her pain levels when sleeping on the RX. Motion isolation is slightly disappointing, but that's a small price to pay for deep, blissful pressure relief along the spine and lumbar (that's down to the brands' patented Lumbar Zone Quilting.) This 15% off Saatva mattress sale is the deepest discount you'll get on this bed, but doesn't quite match the $2,801 price for a queen last seen in December. However, it still beats Black Friday prices. It comes with some industry-leading benefits including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove installation, which is especially great for those with mobility issues.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (196 reviews)

View Deal

Looking for something cheaper? Try these...

Saatva Classic:was $1,399now $1,190 at Saatva

Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $1,190 at Saatva
The Classic tops our best hybrid mattress guide of the year, scoring a near-perfect score in our Saatva Classic mattress review. It clears the competition with its luxurious 3" pillow top and five layers of foam and innersprings. It's customizable, with three firmness settings and two height profiles, meaning you can find the perfect feel for you. It comes with amazing benefits, including 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove delivery.

Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (3,800+ reviews)

View Deal
The WinkBed mattress: was $1,149now $849 at WinkBeds

The WinkBed mattress: twin was $1,149 now $849 at WinkBeds
The WinkBed offers sturdy, zoned support that keeps the spine aligned. Our WinkBed mattress review praised its excellent pressure relief, but noted that it sleeps a little hot (if that's an issue for you, check out our guide to the best cooling mattresses for reliable temperature regulation.) It's available in four firmness levels and there's also a latex-based Plus option for heavy bodies.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★★ (9,000+ reviews)

View Deal
DreamCloud mattress: twin $419 + free accessories at DreamCloud Sleep

DreamCloud mattress: twin $419 + free accessories at DreamCloud Sleep
The DreamCloud hybrid offer medium firm support for back pain relief. It's a solid mattress, earning a near perfect score in our DreamCloud mattress review. It offers better motion isolation but doesn't match the specialist support of the RX. - but a worthwhile alternative if you have general aches and pains. It comes with a 365 night sleep trial and lifetime warranty. Plus, if you buy now, you can get up to $599 worth of free accessories including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillows.

Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (9,000+ reviews)

View Deal
See more Mattress Deals
Jack Ridsdale
Jack Ridsdale
Sleep Deals Writer

Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
My favorite Saatva mattress for back pain is on sale — but is $400 off the RX a good deal?
Saatva mattress
The biggest Saatva mattress sale in 18 months ends Sunday — 3 mattresses I'd buy to bag the cheapest prices
A woman wearing gray jogging bottoms and black jumper lays on her stomach on top of the Helix Midnight Luxe, which is 30% off in the 4th of July mattress sales
The Saatva RX is on sale for Presidents' Day — but these 5 back pain mattress deals are better
Saatva Classic Mattress
The Saatva Classic drops to its cheapest price of the year in a mattress deal that beats Black Friday
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress saved my sleep — why I recommend it at $410 off in Sleep Week sales
Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress with one side of the bed raised slightly, and a blue price drop label over the top of the image
Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now
Latest in Mattresses
The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599
Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress with one side of the bed raised slightly, and a blue price drop label over the top of the image
Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now
A man and a woman wearing grey clothes looking at a white mattress in a store
Buying your first mattress? Here's 9 things you need to know
A DreamCloud mattress and Saatva Classic mattress seperated by a vertical line
DreamCloud vs Saatva: Which Sleep Week mattress deal is right for you?
A comparison photo showing a Helix mattress directly next to a Helix mattress topper
You need a new mattress but don't have the budget — is a new topper worth buying this World Sleep Day instead?
Two women sit on the Helix Midnight Elite mattress as they look for the right mattress for their sleep position, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Awareness Week deals graphic (right)
5 signs your mattresses no longer suits your sleep position — and what to pick instead
Latest in Deals
The LG B4 displaying a colorful, abstract image and the words &quot;LG OLED AI&quot;
Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon Spring Sale preview — 17 device deals I'd shop now up to 50% off
The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599
Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress with one side of the bed raised slightly, and a blue price drop label over the top of the image
Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now
Google Pixel 9 Pro in hand
Epic Google sale on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch and more — 9 deals I’d buy with up to $400 off
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer in Dried Rose
The KitchenAid Artisan is my favorite stand mixer — and you can get $80 off right now at Amazon
More about mattresses
Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress with one side of the bed raised slightly, and a blue price drop label over the top of the image

Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now
A woman scrubbing the surface of a mattress with a blue sponge with a Sleep Week 2025 logo in the corner

I’m a mattress cleaning expert — the 5 products I swear by for getting rid of urine, stains, smells and bed bugs
Proton VPN logo and in-app screenshots

"If you control online, you control everything" – Proton is taking the fight to internet censorship
See more latest
Most Popular
Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress with one side of the bed raised slightly, and a blue price drop label over the top of the image
Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now
Fire HD 10 tablet
Hurry! Get the excellent Fire HD 10 tablet for just $94
Amazon shopping cart
Huge Amazon Spring Sale preview — 17 device deals I'd shop now up to 50% off
Google Pixel 9 Pro in hand
Epic Google sale on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch and more — 9 deals I’d buy with up to $400 off
KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer in Dried Rose
The KitchenAid Artisan is my favorite stand mixer — and you can get $80 off right now at Amazon
Skechers Slip-ins: Summits in Dazzling Haze color
Massive Skechers sale from $20 is live at Amazon — 15 deals I'd buy now on sneakers, sandals and more
MacBook Air M3 15-inch in hand with Tom&#039;s Guide Lowest Price badge
I wanted the M4 MacBook Air, but this near-maxed out MacBook Air M3 for $300 off just changed my mind
Beats Studio Pro deal badge
Beats Studio Pro just got a massive price cut at Amazon — save $160 right now
Garmin Fenix 8 deal
Act fast! Unexpected discount sees Garmin Fenix 8 drop to its lowest price on Amazon
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro on a selfie stick with a green tree and blue sky out of focus in the background
I've tested every action camera and I've never seen a deal as good as this one on the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro — but it won't last for long