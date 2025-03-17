Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599

If you've been waiting to buy the Saatva RX mattress at one of its lowest prices of the year, this is it. For today only, there's a flash 15% off sitewide sale at Saatva on orders over $1,000. That means you can buy a queen Saatva Rx mattress for $2,890 at Saatva (was $3,399.)

Saatva is the brand behind the best mattress of the year for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. While the Classic is great for relieving general aches and pains, the Saatva RX is the brand's luxury solution to chronic back and joint conditions, such as arthritic and sciatica.



At $3,399 for a queen at full MSRP, the RX is certainly an investment — but a worthwhile one if severe back and joint pain is currently disrupting your sleep. However, today's 15% off sale means a significant saving of $509 for a queen, which is an excellent deal. If this isn't the deal for you, then check out this month's best mattress sales for more offers. For now, let's take a closer look at the Saatva Rx.

Saatva Rx mattress: twin was $1,99 $1,700 at Saatva

The Saatva RX tops our best mattress for back pain guide, thanks to its targeted support for chronic back and joint issues like sciatica, arthritis and scoliosis. The RX comes in one medium-firm option and contains gel-infused memory foam that contours to your body while you sleep. The lead tester for our Saatva Rx mattress review has mild scoliosis and found an immediate improvement in her pain levels when sleeping on the RX. Motion isolation is slightly disappointing, but that's a small price to pay for deep, blissful pressure relief along the spine and lumbar (that's down to the brands' patented Lumbar Zone Quilting.) This 15% off Saatva mattress sale is the deepest discount you'll get on this bed, but doesn't quite match the $2,801 price for a queen last seen in December. However, it still beats Black Friday prices. It comes with some industry-leading benefits including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white-glove installation, which is especially great for those with mobility issues. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (196 reviews)

Looking for something cheaper? Try these...