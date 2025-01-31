Expert shares gross reason why you should never sleep on new bed sheets without washing them first

Sleeping on your brand new bed sheets without washing them first may seem like a harmless thing to do, but it can actually have a negative effect on both your sleep and your health.

Ask any cleaning and bedding expert and they'll always caution you to thoroughly wash and dry your new bed sheets (and any other linen) before you sleep on them. But why? What's the big deal here?

To find out, we spoke to Dr Leah Kaylor, a clinical psychologist specializing in sleep, and Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner at Green Terra Cleaning . We also asked them for expert tips on how to properly wash bed sheets and how often you should clean them for more hygienic sleep.

Why you should never sleep on new bed sheets before washing them first

We've all been guilty of popping open a fresh pair of pillow cases and putting them straight onto our pillows before going to sleep, but as it turns out, that's a major no-no.

New sheets out of the packaging can harbour bacteria, dust and dirt

“Fresh, clean sheets improve comfort, enhance relaxation, and contribute to better sleep hygiene, potentially leading to deeper and more restorative sleep,” says Dr Kaylor. However, new bed sheets straight out of the packaging can harbour bacteria, dust and dirt accumulated from their time in the factory or on the shelf at the store.

Inhaling any of these allergens will make existing allergies worse, or they could increase your risk of developing respiratory issues. The residual chemicals on unwashed new bed sheets used in the manufacturing process can also cause skin irritations.

Here are three reasons why you should never sleep on new sheets without washing them first...

1. They may have chemical residue that irritates the skin

Many new bed sheets contain residual dyes, formaldehyde and other finishing chemicals used during manufacturing, which can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions, or even respiratory issues.

“New linens are often treated with 'sizing' agents—starches and resins that give them a crisp, wrinkle-resistant look." Explains cleaning expert Vanessa Terra Bossart.

"While this makes them visually appealing on store shelves, these chemicals can be harsh on sensitive skin and may release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air.”

2. Unwashed new sheets harbour dust and bugs

Factory storage, packing and transport can also leave your new bed sheets covered in bacteria, fine dust particles, dirt, pollen and even mold spores.

Any one of these can trigger allergies, worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma, or lead to skin breakouts. All of these in turn can cause disrupted sleep, so it's important to wash your new bed sheets before sleeping on them.

3. The sheets will feel scratchy without washing

The starch-like substances used in bedding, to give them a solid appearance, can also make the fabric less breathable and uncomfortable until washed.

Even the most luxurious bed sheets made of organic cotton (known for its coolness and breathability) may turn out to be scratchy or stuffy if not washed properly. That will drive you up the wall all night, leading to broken sleep and a very fatigued you the next day.

“New sheets often feel stiff due to factory treatments. Washing them helps break down excess fabric coatings, making them softer and more comfortable for sleep,” says Dr Kaylor.

How to clean your new bed sheets before sleeping on them

Now that we know the risks of sleeping on new bedsheets right out of the packaging, it’s important to first give them a good rinse in the machine before using these to dress your bed. Here are three ways you can do that:

1. Wash them in hot water

It’s common knowledge that hot water kills bacteria and other unwanted particles that may pose a risk to our health. Bossart recommends washing your bedding in hot (130°F/54°C) water as this eliminates residual chemicals and dust mites too.

However, always read the care instructions for your sheets, as some delicate fabrics (such as silk or linen) may be need to be washed on a cooler temperature.

"Opt for a plant-based, fragrance-free detergent to avoid synthetic chemicals that may irritate," advises Bossart. "You can also use white vinegar over chemical-laden softeners in the rinse cycle to break down residues and soften fabrics naturally."

2. Don’t overload your washing machine

Overloading your washing machine is one of the common mistakes you should avoid while cleaning your bedding. While it may seem easier to wash all of your sheets and pillows in one go, this doesn't exactly mean they are being cleaned properly.

The detergent won't be evenly distributed and in some cases the machine will fail to spin with the weight of all the clothes rammed into it.

3. Dry your sheets fully before dressing your bed

It’s important to check if your sheets are properly dry before first use. Damp sheets on the bed can let moisture seep in to your mattress which can further cause problems like mold.

Either dry them outside if the weather is good or use a dehumidifier. "Sun-drying helps kill bacteria and naturally whitens fabrics while reducing energy use. If using a dryer, select a lower heat setting to prevent fabric breakdown," says Bossart.

When you're using a clothes dryer, ensure that you put in similar materials as bedding can dry faster than thicker fabric (like chunky sweaters or towels). You'll otherwise end up over-drying and damaging your new bed sheets.

How often should you wash your bed sheets?

Regular maintenance of your bedding is also key to ensure a healthy sleep. Experts recommend washing your sheets once every week to remove the dust, debris, pet dander, sweat, dead skin cells and body oils which gets accumulated over time. If you're someone prone to allergies, changing these more often would help to keep the symptoms under control.