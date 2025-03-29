I've found the top 3 queen mattress deals to shop in Amazon's Spring Sale — deals from Nectar, Sealy and more from $199
Massive savings on Nectar, Sealy and Siena mattresses
Queen is the most popular mattress size in the US: big enough for two (plus pets), ample room for one and, if you shop smart, within your budget. Take Sealy, for example, its Essential mattress is now just $199 for a queen in Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Almost every mattress comes in a queen size but I've done the hard work for you, combing Amazon to find the best deals this weekend. Including a mega saving on a Nectar Premier Copper Mattress, only $839.40 for a queen at Amazon. Nectar beds rate among the best mattresses we've tested and this price drop is huge.
Read on to discover my favorite queen size deals to shop in this weekend's mattress sales, or head across to our Amazon's Big Spring sale blog, where we're rounding up all the biggest savings.
1. Siena Essential 8" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $279 now $199 at Amazon
Our top affordable pick in this weekend's sale, the Siena Essential, is ideal for budget shoppers who want a reliable mattress from a proven brand. The Siena Original is our best cheap mattress overall — the Essential knocks two inches off the height of this popular design, but we predict it delivers similar firm support and a breathable feel. A queen is now only $199 (was $279) and it comes with a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★½ (800+ Amazon reviews)
2. Sealy Dreamlife 10" Memory Foam Mattress: queen was $499 now $424.15 at Amazon
From legacy mattress brand Sealy, the Dreamlife is an affordable all-foam mattress. The best memory foam mattresses are known for their pressure relief and with two inches of Sealycomfort gel-infused foam, we expect the same from the Dreamlife. At just $424.15 for a queen, this sits at the lower end of the mid-range price bracket. A good choice for college students' first-time buyer's and anyone looking to maximize comfort on a budget — or if you want to treat your guest room to an upgrade.
User score: ★★★★½ (3,300+ Amazon reviews)
3. Nectar Premier Copper Hybrid Mattress: queen $1,399 now $839.40 at Amazon
The Premier Copper Mattress was discontinued when Nectar refreshed its line-up, giving you an excellent chance to save on this former-premium design. Like the best hybrid mattresses we expect the Premier Copper to be naturally breathable, with the addition of copper-infused foams enhancing the cooler feel. We recommend it for hot sleepers and at $839 for a queen, this is a steal. And you still get Nectar's luxury benefits, with a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.
User score: ★★★★ (500+ Amazon reviews)
